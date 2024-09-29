  • Sunday, 29th September, 2024

Olori Temitope Ogunwusi Honoured

Her regal majesty, Olori Temitope Adeyeye-Ogunwusi, wife of the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi is known for her philanthropy. She established the Hope Alive Initiatives, an NGO which brings succour to the downtrodden and puts smiles on the faces of many.

The Olori, who is also a princess from the Adesegun Ibipe royal dynasty in Ago-Iwoye in Ogun State, was recently honoured in Maryland, US when she was hosted by the descendants of Ago-Iwoye in Maryland and Baltimore to a dinner. It was an evening with a flagrant display of cultural and traditional aesthetics.

She also used the opportunity to speak about her pet project aimed at giving quality education to children from the suburb part of Nigeria.

The graduate of Business Administration from the University of Lagos recently received a lifetime achievement award in celebration of the International Day of Peace at the Senegalese Permanent Mission office to the United Nations in Manhattan, New York.

The UNESCO award was presented by Guy P. Djoken, Chairman of the U.S National Commission for UNESCO clubs. This highlighted the charitable works of Olori Temitope as a woman giving wings to African children to fly. Djoken emphasised her quest for the development of her immediate society which she has continued to champion with much gusto.

While receiving the award, Olori Temitope said the award is a testament that she is doing something right and she vowed not to relent on her efforts to touch the lives of the downtrodden as much as possible.

