AGF, Fagbemi, to Deliver UNILORIN Convocation Lecture

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi, SAN, will on Friday, October 18, 2024, deliver this year’s Convocation Lecture of the University of Ilorin as part of the activities marking the institution’s 39th convocation ceremonies.

Disclosing this in a statement he issued yesterday, the University Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Kunle Akogun, said the convocation ceremonies would be formally ushered in with the vice chancellor’s press briefing on Thursday, October 17, 2024, at the University Auditorium, beginning from 10.00 a.m.

“This will be followed on Friday, October 18, 2024, by the Convocation Lecture, entitled: ‘Nurturing Democratic Values and Education for the Future of Nigeria’, to be delivered by Chief Fagbemi at the University Auditorium by 9.45 a.m.”, Akogun said.

He added that the Convocation Play, entitled: “Nilee Wa’ (In Our Land)”, would hold at the institution’s Performing Arts Theatre on the same day.

According to the statement, the main convocation event will be held on Monday, October 21, 2024, and Tuesday, October 22, 2024, for graduates of ‘4 Year’ and ‘5 Year’ programmes and the Postgraduate School, respectively.

Also, on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, the Visitor, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is expected to commission some newly completed projects in the university.