SystemSpecs Hails Lagos’ Strides in Tech Literacy

Omolabake Fasogbon

Software technology company, SystemSpecs has recognised Lagos state’s contribution to promoting tech skills among children at a recent award ceremony.

The firm presented Lagos state with 20 laptops and a special award, following the state’s emergence as the overall winning state at the 2024 Children’s Day Essay Competition (CDEC).

The CDEC is a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative of SystemSpecs aimed at nurturing local talent and growing national tech capacity.

In the contest, Lagos State stood out with the groundbreaking performance of its 19 students ranked among the top 50 entries across the country.

Managing Director of HumanManager Limited, a subsidiary company of SystemSpecs Group, Ms. Adekunbi Ademiluyi, described the gesture to further demonstrate the company’s dedication to driving national transformation through collaborations with stakeholders.

“Our goal with CDEC is to ensure that every Nigerian child, regardless of background has the opportunity to explore technology and its boundless potentials. Now in its 5th year, the contest is a testament to the company’s unwavering dedication to building local capacity for Nigeria’s future digital economy,” she added.

Responding, Lagos State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Jamiu Tolani Alli-Balogun, thanked the company for the gesture, assuring that it would improve digital competence of students.

He added, “We are proud of the strides Lagos State students made at the CDEC. Technology no doubt is the bedrock of education, and initiatives like this prepare our students to compete globally. The state is committed to partnering with SystemSpecs and other stakeholders on the path to to empowering our students on tech education.”

Also commenting, Executive Director of Corporate Services, SystemSpecs Holdings Limited, Mrs. Bukola Adeboye reiterated the company’s commitment to investing in Nigeria’s digital space, encouraging qualified ones to partake in the next CDEC opening February 3, 2025.