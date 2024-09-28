  • Saturday, 28th September, 2024

Stakeholders Laud Orimoloye on Street Boxing Initiative 

Sport | 4 hours ago

Akeem Busari

Stakeholders have expressed their satisfaction over the performances of Team Lagos, at the just concluded National Youth Games in Asaba, Delta State.

On the last day of the games, Team Lagos, rallied back from third position behind Edo State, to claim the second spot on the leaderboard. According to the stakeholders, the most interesting aspect of the state performance, was the remarkable medals haul by the boxing team.

They were quick to praise the selfless efforts of the Senior Special Assistant on Sports, to Lagos State Governor, Damilare Orimoloye, for providing the platform for Lagos State to discover talented young boxers, that went ahead to do the state proud at the NYG.

Reacting to the feats of the Lagos State representatives, particularly, the boxing team, Orimoloye attributed it to the unflinching desires of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to ensure that there is an enabling environment for youth to be positively engaged.

As a boxing enthusiast, Orimoloye in July, held the maiden edition of Street Boxing, held under the bridge opposite the National Stadium, Surulere.

An obviously elated Orimoloye said, “As a boxing I was particularly proud of the performance of our boxing team. Lagos State won a commendable number of four medals in boxing; 40kg (Female), 42kg (Male) 42kg (Female) and 44kg (Male), while showcasing both skill and resilience. Though each fight was tough, our boxers displayed tremendous strength, discipline, and tactical awareness in the ring. Their success was a testament to the hard work they put in during training sessions and their ability to rise to the occasion.

“It is on records that in July 2024, my office hosted the first edition of the Street Rumble Boxing competition, which provided an avenue for people to come together and form strong bonds with one another, regardless of background. This powerful event inspired, united, and motivated people in unique ways. This exploring boxing event gave Lagos State the avenue to observe and identify talents on the streets.

“These talents would be nurtured and developed to become champions and mentors to many. Events like this are not merely contests, but a powerful medium to instill values of discipline, perseverance, and teamwork in the State.”

The resourceful youthful sports administrator, added, “the medal haul was an indicator of the strong foundation we’ve built in Lagos, and the victories in boxing were particularly, gratifying for me personally. It showed that the future of boxing in Lagos is bright, and we can expect even more victories in the years to come”

