Qing Madi to Electrify CANEX WKND 2024 Opening

Fast-rising Nigerian singer and songwriter, Qing Madi is billed to perform at the CANEX WKND 2024 Opening Ceremony on October 16 in Algiers, Algeria. Her performance will showcase the diverse rhythms and influences of African music.

Known for her soulful voice and genre-bending sound, Qing Madi embodies the spirit of creative fusion that CANEX WKND celebrates. Her music blends African styles with global influences, reflecting the event’s theme: ‘One People, United in Culture, Creating for the World’.

CANEX WKND 2024, taking place on October 16-19, is a celebration of African creativity and innovation. The opening will feature live performances by Qing Madi, L’Opera d’Alger, Ofentse Pitse and Orchestra, Ghetto Kids, Sofiya Nzau, Qabaniso Molewezi, Xenson, Samira Brahmia, and Djamal Laroussi.

The event offers a diverse range of activities, including master-classes on innovative financing, sports entrepreneurship, culinary innovation, and visual arts. The CANEX Music Factory, hosted by legendary South African producer Oskido, will provide a platform for singers, beatmakers, and musicians to record songs and potentially be part of the next CANEX Music Factory release.

According to the organisers, “This year’s event promises to be an unforgettable celebration of African creativity, featuring a stellar lineup of artists, thought-provoking discussions, and networking opportunities.”

