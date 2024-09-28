Pharmacists Demand Suspension of Drug Revolving Fund over Alleged Breach of PSN Act

· ACPN urges govt to build resilient healthcare system

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Pharmacists under the aegis of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN), have called on the federal government to suspend the Drug Revolving Fund (DRF) Standard Operating Procedures(SOP) forthwith until some of the fundamental distortions in implementation plans were addressed.

Relatedly, a call has gone to governments at all levels in the country to empower pharmacists to take on more responsibilities in building resilient healthcare systems.

The ACPN accused the Federal Ministry of Health of subverting the role of pharmacists in drug procurement and management by approving the violation of dominant Pharmacy laws – the PCN Act 2022 and the Poison & Pharmacy Act Cap 535 LFN 1990.

In a letter addressed to the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, the National Chairman of ACPN, Ambrose Ezeh, stated that entrusting the management and administration of the Drug Revolving Fund (DRF) Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), exclusively in the hands of non- pharmacists was a clear violation of the provisions of section 59(1) of the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) Act.

Eze noted the key points in the 167-page document, which included that the DRF committees would be headed at the Federal level by the Chairman-Medical Advisory Committee (C-MAC), a position he claimed, was, “exclusively reserved for physicians through the witty manipulation of the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH) and its appendages;’’ while at the Local Government level, the heads of the DRF committees would be designated heads of the facilities, who often are not pharmacists.

He posited that the arrangement was objectionable in its entirety because “it is a clear breach of section 59(1) of the PCN Act in Nigeria for any LGA to stock ethical drugs if Pharmacists are not in their employment in the first place.’’

According to him, Section 59(1) declares inter-alia that Ethical drugs shall not be stored, supplied, sold, offered to be sold or dispensed by any person unless under the direct supervision of a licensed pharmacist. Also Section 59(2) states that a person shall not store, supply, sell, or dispense dangerous drugs unless: (a) he is a licensed pharmacist; (b) the drug is in a container of the prescribed description; and (c) the container bears a label indicating the prescribed particulars of its contents.

“The only exception where the Directors of Pharmaceuticals/HOD of Pharmacy will be allowed to lead the DRF Committee is at State level.’’

Continuing, he said, :the spirit of the two existing pharmacy laws earlier referred to vis the PCN Act 2022 and the Poison & Pharmacy Act Cap 535 LFN 1990, makes it very unambiguous that when it comes to drug matters in Nigeria the Pharmacists is numero uno.

“It is very unacceptable to create a lacuna for LGAs to rely on apocryphal inclination that a preponderance of Pharmacists don’t take up employment at LGAs to delegate drug matters to non-pharmaceutically qualified personnel.

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN), Ezeh Ambrose Igwekamma, yesterday, highlighted the crucial role pharmacists play in meeting global health needs at an event to commemorate the World Pharmacists Day.

According to him, the role of pharmacists would continue to expand, particularly in addressing the challenges posed by aging populations, chronic diseases and future global health crises.

While underscoring the role of pharmacists in public health, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, Igwekamma said, “we witnessed the incredible role pharmacists played in vaccine distribution, education, and combatting misinformation.”

He maintained that the theme of the Day, ‘Pharmacists : Meeting Global Health Needs’, reflects the growing responsibilities pharmacists shoulder in the face of escalating healthcare challenges worldwide, stating that pharmacists are no longer just dispensers of medicine but are healthcare providers, educators, researchers and advocates.

Igwekamma noted that the profession has evolved far beyond the traditional role of dispensing medication, with pharmacists now serving as frontline healthcare workers, providing care and advice, and developing solutions to complex health issues.

“One of the pivotal roles pharmacists play is ensuring access to medications, particularly in underserved areas. Pharmacists are crucial in ensuring that medicines reach even the most remote areas, in managing cold-chain supply for vaccines, and innovating ways to distribute essential drugs in low-resource settings”, he said..

He lauded pharmacists for continuing to lead efforts in disease prevention through vaccination and awareness campaigns targeting issues such as antimicrobial resistance, diabetes, and hypertension.

Igwekamma pointed out that pharmacists are the guardians of safe medication practices and responsible for medication management in an age where polypharmacy is common, stressing the importance of medication reviews and patient counseling in preventing errors and adverse drug reactions.

He also highlighted the role pharmacists play in research and innovation, working with scientists, doctors, and engineers to develop new therapies for emerging diseases.