Genea Family Office Hosts Exclusive Event on Estate, Wealth Planning

Genea Family Office recently hosted an exclusive event highlighting the critical role of life insurance in estate and wealth planning.

The gathering, focused on preserving and transferring wealth to future generations, was held in partnership with Providus Bank Limited, a leading Nigerian financial institution, and Howden Group, a global insurance leader.

Partner at Genea Family Office, Abiola Adekoya, explained that the event aimed to showcase how life insurance is integral to holistic estate planning for high-net-worth families and successful family businesses.

This initiative aligns with Genea’s Wealth Portfolio Wellness services, which offers a comprehensive approach to wealth management.

“Our focus is on tailored strategies that safeguard and grow generational wealth,” Adekoya stated. “In addition to wealth management, we offer services in Family Governance, Succession Planning, and Lifestyle Concierge.”

The evening featured discussions on advanced estate planning strategies, offering fresh perspectives on the importance of life insurance for wealth transfer and long-term protection.

Attendees learned how integrating life insurance into financial plans can facilitate seamless wealth transfer, ensuring the stability and growth of family assets.

Partner at Genea Family Office, Abiola Adediran, emphasised that effective estate planning could mitigate risks and losses.

“This strategic approach not only preserves family wealth but also provides a tax-efficient means to secure financial legacies for future generations,” Adediran noted.

The topics of family governance and succession planning resonated strongly with attendees.

Genea Family Office highlighted that robust family governance unites family members around shared values and visions, while effective succession planning ensures smooth leadership transitions and sustainable wealth management across generations.

The event underscored the necessity of viewing estate and wealth planning as a holistic strategy. With over 40 years of combined expertise, Genea Family Office is dedicated to guiding families through the complexities of wealth management, empowering them to craft their tomorrow today.