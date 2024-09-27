Women in Oil & Gas Urge Tinubu to Appoint Female NNPCL GMD

An organisation, International Women in Oil Marketing and Refinery, has urged President Bola Tinubu to consider appointing a female Group Managing Director (GMD) to head the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

In a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Dr. P.S. Bhandari, and African Continent Director-General, Ambassador Sarki Ibrahim, the organisation said a woman NNPCL GMD has become necessary in order to ensure transparency, accountability and honesty in the nation’s oil corporation and the oil & gas sector as a whole.

“The Nigerian oil and gas industry needs a redirection. It needs a breath of fresh air. Since oil exploration started in Nigeria, the position of Group Managing Director (GMD) has been the exclusive preserve of men. Yet, we are far from getting the desired oil and gas company that can compete favourably with its peers around the world. Mr. President, it’s time to give women a try and see if the outcome won’t be different,” the statement noted.

Citing past exemplary leadership demonstrated by women, the organization highlighted the achievements of two illustrious Nigerian women — Prof. Dora Akunyili, former Director-General of the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and Prof. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s former Finance Minister and current Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The organization noted that these examples demonstrate the capacity of women to drive positive change in critical sectors, adding that: “Women have proven themselves in high authority positions,” expressing the belief that “another woman could bring sanity to Nigeria’s troubled oil sector”.

The organization also hailed President Tinubu’s bold decision to remove fuel subsidy, saying the move has gone a long way in liberalizing the oil sector and promoting economic growth.

It expressed optimism that the policy will change, attract investments and stimulate development in the oil and gas industry.

“For long, there has been a consensus among industry experts and laymen alike on the inevitability of removing fuel subsidy. The challenge has been ‘who will bell the cat?’ This uncommon courage demonstrated by President Tinubu is leadership redefined. The hallmark of leadership is the courage to take hard decisions, stay steadfast to nurture it to fruition,” the organization stated.

The women in oil and gas urged Nigerians to be patient with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope administration amid the challenges that have come with the removal of fuel subsidies, emphasising that this difficult measure is necessary for the country to achieve a healthy economy in the near future.

According to the group, the removal of fuel subsidies is a painful but unavoidable step towards economic recovery.

It likened the reforms to a woman’s pregnancy journey — a process that’s uncomfortable and painful, but ultimately leads to the joy of welcoming a new life.

“This analogy drives home the message that short-term sacrifices are necessary for long-term gains. President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda aims to improve Nigerians’ lives, strengthen economic collaboration, foster social cohesion and promote fairness and equity. The administration’s commitment to these goals is unwavering, despite the temporary hardships,” the organization noted.