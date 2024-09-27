  • Friday, 27th September, 2024

Southern Govs’ Forum Mourns Eno’s Wife, Patience

The Southern Governors’ Forum (SGF) has described the death of Pastor (Mrs.) Patience Umo Eno, wife of Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, as sad and tragic.

The Akwa Ibom First Lady reportedly passed away on Thursday after a brief illness.

In a statement by the SGF Chairman, Governor Dapo Abiodun, who is also the Governor of Ogun State, the Forum described the late Pastor Eno as a remarkable woman who was the pillar behind her husband’s success in both the private and public sectors.

The statement said that the invaluable contributions of Mrs. Umo Eno would be greatly missed.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Governor Pastor Umo Eno on the tragic passing of his beloved wife, Pastor (Mrs.) Patience Umo Eno. A remarkable woman, Pastor Patience was not only a devoted partner to the Governor but also a pillar of strength and inspiration to countless individuals in Akwa Ibom State in particular and Nigeria in general.

“Pastor (Mrs.) Patience Umo Eno dedicated her life to serving others, embodying the values of compassion, faith, and resilience. Her tireless efforts in uplifting the less privileged and advocating for the welfare of women and children in Akwa Ibom State have left an indelible mark. She was a beacon of hope whose warmth and kindness touched the lives of many.

In this time of profound grief, we stand in solidarity with Governor Umo Eno and the entire Umo Eno family. The loss of a cherished spouse is a pain that words cannot fully express.

“We encourage our friend and colleague, Governor Umo Eno, to find solace in the love and memories shared with Pastor Patience, as well as in the support of family, friends, and the people of Akwa Ibom State who mourn alongside him.

“May her soul rest in peace, and may God grant comfort to all who knew and loved her,” the statement said.

