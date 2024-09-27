Kayode Tokede

The Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc has announced the appointment of Bola Adesola and Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode to its Board of Directors.

These appointments reflect CSCS’s commitment to strengthening its leadership with highly experienced professionals who bring extensive expertise across key sectors.

The addition of Mrs. Adesola and Dr. Muhammed-Oyebode supports CSCS’s strategy of enhancing governance and leadership. Their significant achievements in financial services, corporate governance, and social impact will contribute to the company’s continued success in the Nigerian capital market.

Chairman of the Board of CSCS, Mr. Temi Popoola in a statement expressed his pleasure in welcoming Mrs. Adesola and Dr. Muhammed-Oyebode to the CSCS board during this critical phase of the company’s growth.

He noted that “the appointment of these two exceptional professionals not only underscores our continued dedication to fostering diversity within the board but also reflects our confidence in the lasting contributions these individuals will make. With their extensive expertise in financial services, governance, and corporate strategy, their insights are expected to significantly influence the future success of our company.”

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of CSCS, Haruna Jalo-Waziri noted, “CSCS is dedicated to creating an environment where diverse perspectives are valued and encouraged. By appointing two highly accomplished women to our board, we are not only enhancing our leadership team but also setting a precedent for the entire industry. We believe that their contributions will drive meaningful change and inspire future generations of women leaders.”

Bola Adesola, reflecting on her appointment, said, “I am honored to join the Board of CSCS, an organization that has consistently driven market innovation and eTiciency. I look forward to contributing my experience in financial services and governance to support CSCS in achieving its strategic goals and sustaining its leadership in the capital market.”

Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “I am delighted to join the Board of CSCS, an institution that has been instrumental in driving the growth and transformation of the Nigerian capital market. I look forward to working alongside my fellow board members to drive growth and innovation for the benefit of all stakeholders.

Adesola is an accomplished banker with over 33 years of experience. She currently serves as Chairman of Ecobank Nigeria and the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund. Her career includes senior leadership roles such as Senior Vice-Chairman, Africa at Standard Chartered Bank and CEO of Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria and West Africa. Mrs. Adesola also co-founded Women in Management, Business, and Public Sector (WIMBIZ), an initiative aimed at empowering women in leadership positions. She is an alumna of Harvard Business School and Lagos Business School and holds a law degree from the University of Buckingham, UK. Her dedication to the economic empowerment of women is reflected in her mentoring eTorts, through which she inspires future leaders.

Muhammed-Oyebode is the Group Chief Executive OTicer (CEO) of Asset Management Group (AMG) Limited and CEO of the Murtala Muhammed Foundation, an organization dedicated to social and economic development in Africa. She also chairs Lekoil Limited and has contributed significantly to corporate governance across multiple industries. With a strong legal background, she has worked with various global financial institutions and has led several socio-economic initiatives across the continent. Dr. Muhammed-Oyebode holds a PhD in Law from SOAS, University of London, along with advanced degrees from King’s College London and Imperial College London. Her work in conflict resolution and women’s leadership initiatives underscores her commitment to sustainable development and governance.