Anambra  to Begin Payment of New Minimum Wage from October

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Government has said it will start paying the new minimum wage of N70,000 from October.

The state Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, made the revelation yesterday at Prof. Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre, Awka, while meeting with principals and head teachers in public primary and secondary schools.

Governor Soludo also said: “From next week, the free education policy will be available to senior students in all public schools in Anambra State.

“I assure you that even with the binding resource constraint, this administration will continue to work very hard to deliver on the mandate.

“From next month, we also hope to start paying the new minimum wage of N70,000.”

The state under Soludo had previously announced the free education policy for primary schools and junior secondary school.

With the new announcement by the governor, the state will maintain full free education for all primary pupils, junior and senior secondary school students in the state.