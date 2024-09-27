Aladja Grammar School At 50: Oborevwori, Waive, Others to Attend Golden Jubilee 

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and the member representing Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Rev. Francis Ejiroghene Waive, are among the dignitaries expected at the golden jubilee of Aladja Grammar School, Aladja, in Udu, Delta State.

Oborevwori and Waive are both alumni of Aladja Grammar School, founded in 1974.

Aladja Grammar School is the first public secondary school in Udu Local Government Area of the state.

As part of activities marking the Founder’s Day, Aladja Grammar School Old Students Association (AGSOSA) has rolled out a three-day event to celebrate the school’s journey.

The Chairman of the Golden Jubilee Organizing Committee, Dr. Henry Sakpra, said Thursday that the three-day event begins Friday, September 27th, 2024, with an interactive session with current students in Aladja and a commemorative road walk in Udu.

Sakpra, who is also the Chairman of the Delta State Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency, disclosed that on Saturday, September 28, a lecture and luncheon with award presentations and fundraising for the development of the school will be held.

He disclosed that the three-day event will climax with a Thanksgiving Service at Holy Trinity African Church, Aladja, on Sunday, September 29.

Sakpra, along with the chairman of HPM in Delta State and former President General of Udu communities with Chief Austin Emaduku stated that Aladja Grammar School has produced professionals in all fields, including doctors, lawyers, engineers, politicians and journalists.

According to him, the school is glad to have produced the fifth democratically elected Governor of Delta State, Oborevwori, a ranking lawmaker in the National Assembly, Waive and other respected leaders in the country.

He urged old students of the school to come out en masse for the three-day event, as well as give back to the institution that laid the solid foundation for their growth in life.

On his part, the National President of Aladja Grammar School Old Students Association (AGSOSA), Mr. Andrew Okrakene, noted that the school has lived up to its motto: “Labour Omnia Vincit” (Work Conquers All) by producing men and women who are proffering solutions to societal challenges.

“The golden jubilee celebration is not just a milestone for our school, but a testament to the enduring impact of quality education on our community and nation. Over the years, Aladja Grammar School has produced notable alumni who have excelled as state governors, federal legislators, commissioners, local government chairmen, professors, military officers, journalists and successful entrepreneurs.

“We are using this golden jubilee as an opportunity to give back to our alma mater. The organizing committee, under the chairmanship of Hon. Henry Sakpra, is spearheading efforts to raise funds for critical projects, including the fencing of the school premises.

“This celebration is more than a reunion; it’s a recommitment to the future of education in our community. We invite the media to partner with us in sharing this story of perseverance, achievement and hope,” Okrakene noted.