Rack Centre Reaffirms Commitment to Digitisation, Job Creation

Rack Centre, West Africa’s leading carrier and cloud-neutral data centre, has reaffirmed its commitment to contributing to Nigeria’s digital economy by expanding its state-of-the-art data centre facilities.

The development, according to the company, is aimed at enabling sustainable digitisation and fostering job creation.

Speaking on the expansion plan and the company’s strategic focus of driving efficiency and cost optimisation, CEO of Rack Centre, Lars Johannisson, explained that the company would provide a competitive edge in the digital landscape to enable businesses to adapt quickly to changing market dynamics.

“The construction of the LGS2 data centre which is in response to the increasing digital transformation needs of businesses across critical sectors, including finance, oil and gas, manufacturing, and the public sector is expected to create new jobs, thereby establishing the company’s role as a key player in fostering skilled employment opportunities for IT professionals in the region,” Johannisson said.

According to him, the expansion is a testament to the company’s focus on sustainability as well as a reflection of its mission to lead the digital infrastructure sector while prioritising environmental responsibility, which can be seen in the energy-efficient design for the facility and its Power Usage Efficiency (PUE) of 1.35, one of the lowest in the region.

“As part of Rack Centre’s strategic focus on sustainable digitalisation and cost optimisation, we are dedicated to delivering value-driven digital solutions that not only empower our clients but also contribute to a sustainable future. Our latest data centre expansion aims to reinforce our commitment to providing world-class infrastructure that will support businesses in optimizing their services and advancing their digital agendas,” he added.