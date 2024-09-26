‘Oyo no Longer among Dirtiest States’

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Oyo State Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Hon. Abdulmajeed Mogbonjubola, has appealed to residents of the state to continue to abide by with the state environmental laws with a goal to make the state one of the cleanest in the country by 2025.

This is just as he said the state and its capital, Ibadan are no longer amongst the dirtiest cities and states in Nigeria, stating that this was according to the data from the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) and Clean-Up Nigeria.

Mogbonjubola, while speaking during a clean-up exercise which started at the Cocoa House, Dugbe, Ibadan, with over 500 volunteers participating to support the message of a clean environment, said the exercise was to further spread the message of sustainability to the public as volunteers cleaned through the major road from Dugbe to Mokola Bridge.

According to him, the recent improvement in the sanitation in the state is not mere coincidence, noting that it is a testament to the renewed focus of the state government in environmental sanitation by the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde.

He said: “The state government under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde also established the Rule of Law Enforcement Authority. This agency was established to bridge the gap in enforcement of extant laws on traffic management, environmental sanitation and other issues.

“From decentralising the state’s waste management consultancy, to creation of an environmental rapid response squad the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources has seen a revival.”

Mogbonjubola added that efforts have continued as the state through the ministry of recently celebrated World Clean-up day 2024 with the global theme, “Make room for life”, stating that the day was a global social action program aimed at combating the global solid waste problem.

He disclosed that the United Nations General Assembly in its 78th session on 8 December, 2023, unanimously adopted resolution 78/122 which proclaims 20 September as World Clean up Day, noting that the ministry in collaboration with Recycledge put together a two-day event to celebrate the day this year.

“The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources celebrated World clean up day 2024 with the first ever edition of the Oyo waste summit. The maiden edition of the Summit was graced by several state dignitaries and sustainability stakeholders and had two guest lecturers, Mr. Adam Garba, who is the Chief Operating Officer of the Nigerian Climate innovation Centre and Dr. Shade Akinsete from the department of Environmental Health Services, University of Ibadan.

“The event was graced by the attendance of the Deputy Governor, Barrister Bayo Lawal and other key state officials. It also was attended by stakeholders and members of the public as the waste summit achieved its goal of sensitising more people on the importance of keeping a clean environment and opportunities of recycling and up cycling,” he said.