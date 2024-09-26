NPFL: Rangers, Enyimba Secure Maximum Points

Defending NPFL champions, Enugu Rangers secured their first win in the ongoing season following a lone-goal victory over the hosts, Ikorodu City yesterday evening at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos.

The mid-week clash was one of the two outstanding matches of the Coal City lads who were eliminated from continental club tournament last weekend.

Rangers International got the better of debutants Ikorodu City FC by a lone goal. Ugwueze Chinemerem’s headed into the net from Kazeem Ogunleye’s exquisite corner delivery that was enough to give Rangers the maximum points away from home.

The debutants with just a point now sit at the bottom of the log with Heartland of Owerri over them.

Aside from Rangers, former champions, Enyimba FC were also in action after their successful continent club assignment and also secured a win against visiting Lobi Stars in a 2-1 scoreline in Aba.

Enyimba secured the maximum points off struggling Lobi Stars with Chinedu Ufere opening the scoring for the People’s Elephant in the 14th minute before Eze Ekwutoziam doubled their lead from the spot two minutes later.

Although the visitors pulled one back before halftime through Waheed Adebayor in the 36th minute, the effort was not enough to deny the former champions another win from two matches played in the ongoing season.