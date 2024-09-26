NLTF Partner NDE to Promote Skills Development 

National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF) and the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) seek to partner in launching an innovative initiative to address the pressing issues of youth unemployment and support people living with disabilities.

This strategic partnership aims to create sustainable employment opportunities, promote skills development, and foster inclusivity for Nigerian youths, women and individuals with disabilities.

The visit of the NLTF Executive Secretary, Comrade Tosin Adeyanju, to the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) is part of NLTF’s commitment to supporting youth development through Good Causes that foster employment.

“We are committed to partner NDE efforts to address youth unemployment. Our partnership will provide opportunities for skills development and this will lead to job creation,” Adeyanju said.

The NDE Director-General, Silas Agara, added, “This collaboration will provide over 50,000 youths and women with training, entrepreneurship support, and job opportunities by October. We’re also dedicated to ensuring people living with disabilities are part of it.”

He praised Adeyanju’s leadership, saying, “Tosin brings a unique blend of passion, expertise, and strategic thinking to the table. His commitment to youth empowerment is unwavering, and we are excited to collaborate with his agency. His ability to foster collaborative relationships will be instrumental in driving positive change for young Nigerians.”

This collaboration aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda, prioritising job creation and empowerment.