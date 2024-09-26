Mindsplace to Commemorate World Mental Health Day

Mindsplace, a Nigerian healthtech company, is organising the ‘Awakening Summit’ to commemorate World Mental Health Day on October 10.

The one-day event scheduled to hold in Lagos, will bring together visionary leaders, industry experts, and change-makers to exchange ideas, through speeches, interactive workshops, and panel discussions that will focus on mental wellness.

Themed, ‘Awakening Minds: Access, Awareness and Action’, the summit will focus on tech innovative approaches to mental health, featuring diverse products tailored to support mental health, wellness, and well-being in the exhibition area. The summit is also designed to boost interactive and experiential learning, allowing participants to engage directly with experts and peers, and develop real connections and actionable insights.

Founder of Mindsplace, Miss. Eniola Bello said: “We are holding the Awakening Summit because we believe that mental health is a fundamental human right, and everyone deserves access to the tools and resources they need to thrive.

“At Mindsplace, we are committed to breaking down barriers to mental health resources, raising awareness, and inspiring meaningful action. This summit is our call to action—a chance to spark the conversation and create a brighter, healthier future for all.”

According to her, attendance is free for the public, but they will need to register for the conference by visiting any of the company’s social media handles to access the registration link. She however said mental health professionals, wellness and self-care providers, art and creative therapy providers, mindfulness and meditation experts, mental health authors and publishers, technology and digital health companies, corporate wellness providers, healthy food and beverage companies and all others who want to participate in the exhibition, would need to pay a fee to showcase their products and services.