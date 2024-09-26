HAPPY BIRTHDAY, DAVID OYEDEPO

Dan Aibangbe pays tribute to Bishop Oyedepo at 70

The Platinum anniversary is a major milestone in the life of any favoured individual. It is one of the most significant milestones, as it marks the peak of human productivity, according to modern research. Platinum is the gem among metals. It stands out for its purity, elegance and reliability. I guess it is for the latter reason it is ascribed to the 70th anniversary. Suffice to say it is an age of high reckoning. As in the modern day of football, it can be likened to the beginning of the time in which the most significant events of the game occur!

Born on September 27, 1954 in the serene town of Osogbo in Western Nigeria, Papa hails from Omu-Aran in Kwara State. His full biography is out in the public domain, so it may serve no purpose to replicate the details here. However, his early childhood and righteous upbringing inculcated in him the early virtues that have congealed into his colossal imagery known to everyone today.

Bishop Oyedepo gave his life to Christ as early as when he was 15 years old. He has been able to master both the simplistic and the spiritual content of The Bible, which he rightly considers to be the user’s manual for humanity by the Creator. He has fully codified its teachings and blended it with personal discipline, honesty, forthrightness and complete faith in God. Bishop Oyedepo is a modern-day Father of Faith, just as Father Abraham in The Bible. His entire life, works and results have been testimonies of mountain-moving faith! Many people may not be aware that the entire suburban known today as Canaanland was once a terrifying ‘evil’ forest, which by acts of faith has become a modern day city and holy land!

Aside from the personality traits, Bishop Oyedepo is an exemplary man of skills. He is an Architect by learning and training. He is a walking encyclopaedia of Biblical knowledge who can navigate the scriptures endlessly without need to make physical checks. Papa is an accomplished author with many bestsellers to his credit. He is a living Prophet with strong effectual spiritual voice and insights. He is a lifetime Evangelist and Soul Winner. With a PHD in Human Development from the Honolulu University, Bishop Oyedepo is an accomplished academic and education entrepreneur of the highest standards. He is a great mentor and leader with so many shining protégés and success stories.

Bishop Oyedepo is a very successful family man, whose children are innumerable and of diverse generations, hence the title Papa! Aside from his nuclear family, he has fathered a huge number of mentees. In fact, a casual observation will reveal many among them resemble him in speech and in mannerism. His success as a family man has been made possible through the loving support of his lifetime Partner, Pastor Faith Oyedepo. Mama (as she is fondly called) is a woman dutifully fulfilling her God-ordained role of helpmate. It is no mere coincidence that Mama was rechristened ‘Faith’, which is the central theme of the entire Winners Ministries. Mama Faith Oyedepo is an authority in family life, marital success, youth and women empowerment. She has produced great offspring in David Jnr, Isaac, Joy and Love. She consistently makes great impact in the lives of the underprivileged through her Faith Abiola Oyedepo Foundation.

The Spiritual fruitfulness of this great Man of God is too large to itemise or capture in a single article. His teachings feature essential themes of Heaven, Faith, Destiny, Breakthroughs, Wisdom, the Supernatural, Prayers and Divine Health. His mentorship about prosperity is that it is a right and not a privilege. He believes firmly that Christians (especially his followers) need not chase after wealth, rather wealth should be chasing them around, if they follow the protocol of sowing the necessary seed of diligence and gratitude to their Maker in offerings, tithes and charity.

One of the key impacts of the Bishop is the generation of leaders who pursue righteousness and are trustworthy enough to be placed in positions of trust within the society, in opposition to the large crowd of interlopers and corruption plaguing the land. He has also impacted the human capital development landscape through the establishment of more than 100 secondary and tertiary institutions of learning and knowledge acquisition and application. The curriculum inculcates Christian tenets. With such a large number of places of worship and fellowship, the Living Faith Assembly as his brand of Pentecostal Christian Ministry is called, a large portion of the Nigerian populace is tutored in uprightness and faith in God, rather than the surrounding. This gives the followers the necessary faith and hope to rise above the environmental challenges to become solution providers, rather than join the despondent throng.

The ministry of Bishop Oyedepo transcends spirituality to include service to mankind in the areas of basic needs such as housing, education, charity, entrepreneurship, leadership, etc. As a further fruit of education and leadership grooming, the Covenant University operates a foundation consisting of its graduates.

In this entire commendation, I will like Readers to take specific notice of my reference to the Bishop as ‘The Voice’. Adept followers of the key issues in the Nigerian polity yesterday, today and most likely in the future will readily relate to this concept. Papa is the voice of him that speaks in the wilderness that our nation today is passing through! Papa does not ‘look face’ before delivering his heartfelt non-partisan message. He speaks to power without caution, hatred, personal inclination or bias. I guess this is one reason that makes his voice impactful above those of other messengers of God. May God strengthen The Voice and give us more measured voices to direct our nation in the right path!

As successful as he already is, Bishop Oyedepo is not resting on his oars, rather he appears to be someone just warming up. His vigour is like that of the proverbial ‘life begins at 40!’ For instance, the Ministry will be moving from its current resplendent 50,000 seater capacity to the more futuristic 100,000-seater capacity Ark Tabernacle! Bishop Oyedepo revealed that The Ark is slated for completion and will officially open for worship on November 29, 2025, in time to host the annual Shiloh 2025. One can already envisage the wonder and the glory at the dedication of King Solomon’s Temple, to the glory of God.

With a deep passion for philanthropy, The Bishop Oyedepo Foundation is established to formally take care of orphanages, widows and other indigent persons on a consistent basis. The activities are worldwide in different countries of the world. In fact, certain percentage of the ministry’s income is set aside for this humanitarian assistance.

As the entire world pauses to celebrate this important milestone in the life of this humble servant of God, Bishop Oyedepo, may the nation, Nigeria continue to be blessed with great examples like him, until righteousness pervades our land, people and institutions. Happy Birthday, Papa and many glorious returns of the day!

Aibangbe is a Media and Public Relations Consultant