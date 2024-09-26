Economic, Security Challenges: Northern Politicians to Hold Political Summit in Nov

*Appoint former Gov Shekarau as substantive chairman

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

As part of its strategies for 2027, a group of northern politicians across the political divide has fixed November 12 and 13 for a political summit to address the economic and Security Challenges facing the 19 northern states.

The political summit is billed to hold in Kaduna.

The northern politicians under the name, the League of Northern Democrats (LND), in a statement on the outcome of their meeting signed by Dr. Umar Ardo as convener and Emmanuel Jime as secretary, announced Senator Ibrahim Shekarau as the substantive chairman of the group.

According to the statement, “Structuring the LND’s leadership by the confirmation of Mal. Ibrahim Shekarau, former Governor of Kano State, as its substantive chairman and Hon. Emmanuel Jime, former Honorable Member House of Representatives from Benue State, as its substantive secretary

“Constituting a standing Steering Committee and five Subcommittees;

“⁠Fixing of 12 and 13 November, 2024, as the dates to hold its Northern Nigerian Summit in Kaduna;⁠ and

“Appointing Dr. Ladan Salihu, former DG of the FRCN, as chairman Media and Publicity Subcommittee and also the Spokesman of the League.”, the league of northern democrats said.

The LND said that the Standing Steering Committee is chaired by Sen. Ibrahim Ida (Wazirin Katsina) and that the subcommittees created are also as follows: Contact and Mobilization, chaired by Dr. Ja’afar Bello Dambazau from Kano state; Programs Planning & Logistics, chaired by Alhaji Danjuma Ibrahim from Sokoto state.

The Intelligence and Security committee is chaired by AVM Monday Morgan from Benue state; and the Events and Protocol is chaired by Amb. Mohammed Hassan from Borno state.

⁠Explaining further , the LND said that “the approved summit has principally two main objectives. First is for it serve as a fulcrum around which to knit Northern unity, security and leadership. And second, to proffer viable northern solutions to the existential challenges facing the northern region in three key areas – disunity, insecurity and poverty”!

Meanwhile, former Vice President Namadi Sambo and former Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau( Rtd ) have described the formation of the League of Northern Democrats (NLD) as timely and a veritable platform to galvanize efforts at addressing the numerous challenges facing the North and the country in general.

Namadi Sambo, while hosting the leadership of the League led by its Chairman, former Kano State Governor Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, at his residence in Abuja said ”It is very worrisome to note how insecurity has crippled agriculture, while threatening education and health of our children and women, and these have continued to widen the net of poverty and inequality among people of the north and indeed the entire country”.

The former VP who identified with and fully committed to supporting the initiative, tasked the forum to ensure that “Irrespective of our political lineage, we must continue to leverage on our respective experiences and resources to play our part in order to meet the aspirations of our people while engendering sustainable peace and socio-economic development.”

In a separate letter of appreciation to the group, addressed to its Convener, Dr. Umar Ardo, former Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Abdulrahaman Dambazau said ” The deteriorating conditions in the whole of Northern Nigeria, which include insecurity, banditry, illiteracy, endemic poverty, drug abuse, proliferation of arms and collapse of our institutions, require urgent and coordinated action.”

While appreciating the efforts and commitment of the group towards tackling the challenges facing the region, Dambazau said, ” The LND presents an opportunity to galvanize the efforts of our leaders and stakeholders to address these challenges and reposition the North for a more prosperous future”. He promised to participate in groups activities geared towards addressing the concerns of the region.”