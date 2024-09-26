Dun & Bradstreet Gets Recognition for Finance Analytics, Sales Solutions

Dun & Bradstreet, a global leader in business data and analytics, has earned prestigious awards from TrustRadius, recognising the Finance Analytics and D&B Hoovers™ solutions.

According to a statement by the company, Finance Analytics offers AI-powered tools that help companies manage risk, improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance customer experiences. This solution was awarded top rated and tech cares honors for 2024, highlighting its value in driving financial decision-making and operational success.

“Meanwhile, D&B Hoovers™, a sales intelligence platform, empowers sales teams with comprehensive business data, enabling them to find targeted leads and scale effectively. TrustRadius recognised D&B Hoovers™ with awards for best relationship, best value for price, and best feature set, celebrating its ability to help businesses make data-driven sales strategies and close more deals,” the statement said.

“These awards reflect our dedication to delivering powerful, AI-driven solutions that continuously meet the needs of our clients,” it added.

TrustRadius, a respected platform for unbiased technology reviews, selects winners based on verified customer feedback, ensuring that only the top-performing solutions are recognized. These awards spotlight Dun & Bradstreet’s commitment to delivering value and innovation to businesses globally.