  • Thursday, 26th September, 2024

Dun & Bradstreet Gets Recognition for Finance Analytics, Sales Solutions

Business | 58 mins ago

Dun & Bradstreet, a global leader in business data and analytics, has earned prestigious awards from TrustRadius, recognising the Finance Analytics and D&B Hoovers™ solutions.

According to a statement by the company, Finance Analytics offers AI-powered tools that help companies manage risk, improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance customer experiences. This solution was awarded top rated and tech cares honors for 2024, highlighting its value in driving financial decision-making and operational success.

“Meanwhile, D&B Hoovers™, a sales intelligence platform, empowers sales teams with comprehensive business data, enabling them to find targeted leads and scale effectively. TrustRadius recognised D&B Hoovers™ with awards for best relationship, best value for price, and best feature set, celebrating its ability to help businesses make data-driven sales strategies and close more deals,” the statement said.

“These awards reflect our dedication to delivering powerful, AI-driven solutions that continuously meet the needs of our clients,” it added.

TrustRadius, a respected platform for unbiased technology reviews, selects winners based on verified customer feedback, ensuring that only the top-performing solutions are recognized. These awards spotlight Dun & Bradstreet’s commitment to delivering value and innovation to businesses globally.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.