Afrinvest Pioneers Remittance for Investment in Nigeria through Integration with Western Union

Oluchi Chibuzor

Afrinvest (West Africa) Limited (“Afrinvest”), a leading investment management holding company acting through its wholly owned subsidiary, Afrinvest Asset Management Limited, a fund manager licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has announced a strategic integration with Western Union, a global leader in money transfer services.

The integration, according to a statement, enables Nigerians in the diaspora to remit funds directly for financial investments through the Optimus by Afrinvest investment platform.

This integration, a first for Western Union with a partner company in Africa, enables Nigerians to remit funds from nearly every country worldwide for financial market investments in Nigeria without relying on family, friends or other intermediaries.

“We are thrilled to integrate with Western Union to bring this groundbreaking service to Nigerians in the diaspora. This integration aligns perfectly with our mission of simplifying investment, improving access to investment opportunities, and guiding people on how to create wealth. By providing a direct channel to remit funds for investment, we are making it easier for Nigerians in the U.S., U.K., Cameroon, Ghana, Canada or wherever Western Union operates worldwide to create wealth while participating in the growth of the Nigerian economy,” said Chief Executive of Afrinvest Group, Dr. Ike Chioke.

Chief Business Officer of Optimus by Afrinvest, Ayodeji Ebo said, “We are excited to offer a robust, convenient, and secure platform for Nigerians to access a wide range of investment options that suit various risk appetites and nancial goals. Optilock, our high- yield investment plan returns as high as 20% and 7% per annum for the Naira and Dollar options, respectively.”

He said, “the Nigeria International Debt Fund offers investors with low to medium risk appetite access to longer term fixed-income securities like FGN Bonds, Corporate Bonds and selected money market instruments. Investors who opt for the Afrinvest Dollar Fund get access to Eurobonds and other dollar-denominated securities.”