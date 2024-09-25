Travel Agency Aims to Be Africa’s Biggest, Best

TMT and Tours Limited, one of Africa’s leading travel agency said after 12 years of operations in Nigeria and rising to the topmost travel agency in the Country, it’s next goal is to become the biggest and best in Africa.

The Chief Executive Officer of TMT & Tours, Dr Ifeanyi Onukwubiri, in an interactive session on Wednesday to mark the travel agency’s 12th year of operations said:

“In 12 years of existence, we have grown in various capacities which included operational mechanisms, administrative management, human resources management, staff strength and public relations management but this is not where we want to be. We want to become the number one traveling agency in Africa and one of the best in the world in no distant time”

Onukwubiri further added that the firm would invest more in Nigeria’s economy as it believes in the vibrant and resilient nature of the Country’s economy, stressing that that the company is committed to improving its services and operational mechanisms to its teeming customers.

The TMT & Tours boss, speaking on future projection for the company proffered that the company’s topmost goal is to become the number one traveling agency in Africa and one of the biggest in the world, noting that he was happy that at 12, TMT had made the dreams of countless number of people traveling abroad a reality.

Onukwubiri said “as TMT and Tours Limited marks its 12 years anniversary, we are happy to announce that we have made remarkable achievements. Though this is not where we were but this is not where we want to be.

“Twelve years ago when I established this firm, my goal was to bring to realty, peoples dreams of traveling abroad seamlessly and I am happy to announce that we have made sure that countless numbers of people who approached us for that got results in record times.

“We are grateful to many who had entrusted us with their dreams of processing their traveling documents and we are happy to announce that we have not failed before and we won’t fail.

“At TMT and Tours Limited, we are committed to our customers satisfaction. We place honesty, integrity and competences above every other thing. We can only improve on our services”, he submitted