Nigeria Fintech Week to Discuss Generative AI, Smart Regulation

Agnes Ekebuike

The Fintech Association of Nigeria, an industry-led organisation that represents and promotes the interests of the Fintech sector in Nigeria, is set to discuss Generative AI, Smart Regulation, Digital Assets, Risk Management and Cybersecurity/Fraud management, Digital and Economic Inclusion, and other relevant topics at the 7th Nigeria Fintech Week, which is scheduled to hold October 8-10 2024 at The Landmark Centre in Lagos.

The organisers have also announced a line-up of local and international speakers for the Fintech Week.

Nigeria Fintech Week is the largest Fintech event in Africa. Over the last six editions, the event has attracted more than 20,000 participants, more than 500 brands and representatives from more than 50 countries to explore trends, foster collaboration and shape the future of Africa’s dynamic and rapidly evolving fintech industry.

This year’s theme: ‘Positioning Africa’s Fintech Ecosystem to Accelerate Inclusive Growth’, underscores the critical role of financial technology solutions in driving much-needed economic expansion and development.

This year’s event will be a hybrid event (online and in-person) and it is expected to host more than 20,000 attendees from more than 80 countries, as well as more than 100 speakers and more than 50 exhibitors. The event will also include an investor forum where startups can pitch to select investors, a job fair for interactions between employers, recruiters and job seekers, opportunities for one-to-one meetings with regulators and other opportunities.

Speaking ahead of the event, COO, FintechNGR, Dr. Babatunde Obrimah, said: “Since we started in 2017, Nigeria Fintech Week has emerged as the premier platform for advancing the African financial technology ecosystem, bringing together key stakeholders to ensure that fintech innovation continues to drive sustainable economic development on the continent. Our aim for this year’s event is to drive impactful conversations on key topics such as Artificial Intelligence, digital assets, governance and financial inclusion, all while fostering collaboration that will shape the future of fintech in Africa. We look forward to welcoming participants from around the world for what promises to be our most transformative event yet.”

Nigeria Fintech Week 2024 will be delivered in collaboration with Africa Fintech Network, Maycode and Talking Drum Communications.