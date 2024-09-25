N’Delta Monarchs Assure Tinubu of Support for Region’s Devt

Traditional rulers in the Niger Delta have assured President Bola Tinubu of their support for his administration’s policies and programmes that will foster peace, security and development in the region and the country in general. They also expressed their support for the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr Dennis Otuaro, describing his appointment as well-deserved.

The Niger Delta monarchs stated this while making their remarks at a stakeholders’ meeting organised by the PAP Office which involved the traditional rulers in Warri, Delta State.

A press statement issued by the Special Assistant on Media to the PAP Administrator, Mr Igoniko Oduma, yesterday stated that the meeting themed, ‘Working Together for the Sustainable Peace, Security, Stability and Development in the Niger Delta’ also examined the roles of traditional rulers in peace building, security and stability of the region.

According to the statement, speaking unanimously, the royal fathers of Tuomo kingdom, HRM King Justice F. F Tabai (retd); Kabowei kingdom, HRM King Peremobowei Erebulu; Agbon kingdom, HRM King Ogurimerime Ukori, CON; Akugebene-Mein kingdom, HRM King S.P Luke; and Ogulagha kingdom, HRM King Joseph Timiyan.

Stated that Niger Delta monarchs were hopeful that the people would benefit greatly from the president’s large heart for the region.

“We need to appreciate the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for finding our son worthy of that office and putting a square peg in a square hole. He (the president) should be rest assured of our full support.

“Having listened to the plans he has for us, from our own end, we will do everything necessary to ensure that Mr President succeeds. The developmental plan he has for the Niger Delta will be given the necessary support to ensure that it is executed, and our people will be the beneficiaries in the long run.

“We want to also assure you that you have our full support and the message should also be taken to Mr President we are in full support of all his developmental plans for the Niger Delta,” the monarchs stated.

They further lauded Otuaro for showing capacity and ability to run the PAP Office, stressing that the educational and vocational initiatives of his administration would impact positively on beneficiaries and communities in the region.

The traditional rulers, however, urged him to create more opportunities and invest more in education, noting that his policy of inclusivity was commendable and far-reaching.

In his remarks, the PAP boss said that traditional rulers were major stakeholders in the Niger Delta project as they play vital roles in peace building efforts to engender stability, security and development in the area.

Otuaro commended the monarchs for supporting the President and his policies and programmes aimed at the improving the country.

He added that the president was committed to the completion of the East-West Road, and also achieving a huge milestone in the Coastal Road project.

He reiterated the resolve of his administration to deploy 500 beneficiaries for the PAP scholarship scheme and empowerment of 1,000 youths and women involved in different types of trades and businesses.

He expressed gratitude for the strong support of the President and the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu for the PAP Office.

Otuaro said: “It is good to know that our revered traditional rulers are with Mr President, and Mr President is also with our traditional rulers.

“No doubt, Mr President is committed to the completion of the East-West Road. He is also determined concerning the Coastal Road construction. All the reforms his government is carrying out are certainly for the socio-economic benefits of all.

“Under my leadership at the PAP Office, we have carried out reforms in the vocational and formal education aspects of the programme. Mr President and the National Security Adviser are very supportive.

“We intend to deploy 500 beneficiaries for the scholarship programme as well as empowerment for 1000 youths and women. As a person, all I am here to do is to serve our people. That is my commitment.”