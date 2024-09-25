King Appolus Chu Visits Borno State After Devastating Floods

Mary Nnah

In a remarkable show of solidarity, HRH King (Dr.) Appolus Chu, the paramount ruler of Eleme Kingdom in Rivers State, travelled to Borno State to offer his condolences to the people affected by the devastating floods ravaging nearly 80% of the state.

The visit of the Oneh Eeh Nchia X and Egbere Emere Okori 1 of Eleme Kingdom, was a powerful gesture of unity and support among traditional rulers and kingdoms.

Accompanied by his Council chiefs, he first met with the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin Elkanemi, at his palace, expressing his deep concern over the tragedy.

The Shehu of Borno was deeply moved by the extraordinary visit, highlighting the importance of their bond and affirming that such unity would endure forever.

During his visit to the governor’s house, Dr. Appolus Chu extended his heartfelt sympathy to Governor Babagana Umara Zulum and the people of Borno State. The Governor was grateful for the visit and assured King Chu that he would continue to develop the state.

This selfless act by Dr. Appolus Chu underscores the strength that comes from collaboration and mutual support in times of adversity. As a respected leader, King Chu has consistently demonstrated his commitment to promoting unity and development across Nigeria.

King Chu has been recognised for his leadership and philanthropic efforts. His foundation has also sponsored countless Nigerians to schools at all levels in Nigeria and abroad.

Chu’s visit to Borno State serves as a reminder that even in the face of adversity, unity and solidarity can prevail. His selfless act has inspired hope and resilience among the people of Borno State, and his legacy as a champion of unity and development will continue to endure.