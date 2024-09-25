Edo Community Honours Queen’s College Principal, Oshiomhole, Others, as Stakeholder Emphasises Schools’ Security 

Uchechukwu Nnaike

Prof. Emmanuel Emaseaulu, of the Department of Theatre and Film Studies, University of Port Harcourt has stated that the various strides in Edo State education sector will amount to nothing, if insecurity is not checked.

Emaseaulu made the assertion at a fund raising occasion of N500 million for Uneme Education/Security Trust Fund and Award Ceremony held recently in Benin, Edo State.

The lecture with the theme, ‘Education and Security as Imperatives for Communal Development in Edo State: The Uneme Initiative’, was organised by the Uneme National Development Association (UNDA).

According to the don, security is a fundamental requisite for any form of development as it provides the stability and protection necessary for communities to thrive.

“The United Nation defines security as the condition in which individuals and communities have the freedom to live without fear of violence, crime or threats to their well being.

“Protection of life and property, social stability, attracting investment and preservation of culture and social institutions are some of the gains derived from any safe environment.

“Indeed a secure environment is essential for educational institutions to function effectively. There is a nexus between education and security, as they are interdependent and mutually reinforcing in communal development,” he said.

Emaseaulu, who was the keynote speaker at the event, noted that the abduction of school children both in Africa and globally had profound and far reaching impacts on education, as seen in the cases of Chibok, Kankara, Belsan in Russia and Garissa in Kenya.

He stated that these incidents disrupted the educational progress of the entire region, leading to school closures, reduced enrollment and long term psychological trauma for survivors.

He added that school abductions have emerged as a grave threat to educational access and security worldwide with significant implications for the future of students and communities.

“The Uneme National Development Association is aware of the negative implication of the global trends of insecurity on education and this is the reason for the Uneme Education and Security Trust Fund.

“Launching the Uneme N500 million education trust fund is a monumental initiative and a strategic move that underscores the community’s commitment to education and security, the twin pillars of development.

“It aims to transform the educational landscape and enhance security within the Uneme communities,” he said.

The high point of the ceremony was the recognition of Dr. Oyindamola Obabori, the current Principal, Queen’s College Lagos; the Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Abubakar Momoh; former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole; and the Anglican Bishop of Calabar Diocese, Archbishop Tunde Adeleye, for their outstanding contributions to humanity.

Others included the Group Executive Director, Nahcoavaince Plc, Dr. Sola Obabori; Executive Director, Oando Nigeria Limited, Dr. Ainojie Irune; and National Network Coordinator, West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP) Nigeria, Dr. Bridget Osakwe; and former President of Uneme National Development Association (UNDA), Sir. Dayo Alabi.

Prof Emaseaulu was also among the awardees.

Responding, Queen’s College principal said: “Receiving this award is a deeply humbling and emotional moment for me. It is more than just a plaque or title.

“it is a symbol of recognition for the long journey I have travelled, the challenges I have overcome and the barriers I have broken. To be chosen is an incredible honor. It feels like a validation not just of my work, but of the dedication, resilience and passion I have poured into my career.

“It is a reminder that hard work, no matter how tough things may seem, eventually pays off.

“This award holds even greater significance because it marks a historic moment for my community. I am proud to be the first female from the Uneme community to become a director in the Federal Ministry of Education and principal of Queen’s College.

“This is not just a personal achievement, but a milestone for my people, especially for the women and girls who dream of breaking through societal barriers. I want them to know that if I can do it, they can too.

“Representation matters and I hope my journey can inspire others to keep pushing forward, no matter the obstacles.”

Obabori stated that the Achievers Award is not the end of the road for her, but a new beginning, adding that it has fuelled her drive to keep working hard, not just for herself, but for the people she represents.

“Going forward, I will continue to strive to uplift my community, to represent us proudly and to reach even greater heights. This recognition has opened new doors and I am ready to walk through them with determination and purpose.

“I am committed to ensuring that this award is not just a point of pride, but a platform for even more significant change. There’s still so much work to do and I am ready to embrace what’s next, with my community and values guiding every step of the way,” she promised.

Also reacting to the award, High Chief, Olusegun Adegbesan, the Baale, Araromi Community, Oyingbo hailed the principal for the achievement, adding that the award is one of the many other good things to come.

“I am not surprised because I am aware of her knack for perfection. A good woman, academically sound, good listener and a worthy mother.

“Ever since her assumption of duty as the principal of Queen’s College, you can see that she is a high performer, a silent achiever and a lover of peace. Her handiworks are all over the place to speak for her.

“We have been having principals come and go, but I think she is one of the best ever. So, when I heard about this her recent award, it was not a surprise to me at all, because she indeed merited it.

“My advise to the federal government is to consider making the college a dual campus, in a bid to decongest the existing one and pave way for a more conducive teaching and learning outcomes,” he said.

Also reacting to the award, the Vice-Principal (Administration) of the college, Mrs. Chinyere Okeke, described the development as ‘well deserved’ and coming at a good time.

“I am sure many may not know that she does have a very long time to spend here as the principal and so this singular award is simply a great way to open more doors for greater recognitions ahead, when she moves on to serve and add value to the larger society,” she said.