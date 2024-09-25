Del-York Creative Academy, Lancaster University Partner to Drive Innovation in Africa’s Creative Industries

Del-York Creative Academy (DCA), a premier institution in creative education, has signed a landmark memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Lancaster University to advance creative excellence, foster innovation, and empower the next generation of creative entrepreneurs across Africa.

The signing ceremony, held at DCA’s campus in Victoria Island, Lagos, marks a major milestone in the continent’s burgeoning creative sector, with the two institutions joining forces to leverage their combined expertise in digital media, filmmaking, and creative industries education.

The collaboration also promises to impact Africa’s creative ecosystem significantly, positioning it as a global innovation and entrepreneurship hub.

Mr. Ikenna Oguike, Chief Operating Officer of Del-York Group, representing the President and CEO, Mr. Linus Idahosa, expressed his excitement at the new partnership:

“This collaboration between Del-York Creative Academy and Lancaster University highlights our shared commitment to harnessing the power of creativity to drive positive change. Together, we aim to cultivate Africa’s creative talent and connect it with global opportunities, building bridges between local creators and the international creative economy,” he said.

DCA, recognised for its cutting-edge digital marketing, content creation, filmmaking, and directing programmes, offers students unparalleled access to hands-on training and industry mentorship. With over 3,000 creatives trained, DCA has become a vital player in bridging the gap between Africa’s rich talent pool and the rapidly evolving global media and entertainment industries.

Lancaster University, renowned for its academic excellence and impactful research, will bring its faculty expertise in innovation, digital media, and global collaboration to the partnership. Represented by Kirk Semple, professor of Environmental Microbiology and Director of International Research and Projects, Lancaster University is poised to expand its global footprint by fostering collaboration with Africa’s leading creative institution.

“We are thrilled to partner with Del-York Creative Academy,” said Semple. “This partnership represents an extraordinary opportunity to exchange knowledge, foster innovation, and develop new creative methodologies. Together, we will drive the development of Africa’s creative industries while enriching both institutions with global perspectives.”

Mrs. Uzo Orimalade, Head of Brand and Business Development at DCA emphasised the broader impact of the partnership on Africa’s creative sector:

This collaboration will also provide students with enhanced learning experiences through the development of advanced teaching methodologies, access to international networks, and opportunities for collaborative research in areas like digital media and innovation.

Through this partnership, DCA and Lancaster University aim to address global challenges in education, entrepreneurship, and creative innovation while contributing to the sustainable development of Africa’s creative economy. The partnership will serve as a model for cross-continental collaboration, providing African creatives with the tools to compete in the international marketplace.

Key attendees at the signing ceremony included Ms. Stella Fubara, Managing Director of Del-York Development Company Limited; Dr. Akanimo Odon, Executive Director of Business Strategy and Internationalisation at DCA; and Ms. Obehi Anuge, Country Director for Youth in Animation and Post-Production (YAPPI). Both institutions are already planning joint initiatives, including workshops, student exchange programmes, and collaborative research projects, which will roll out over the next year.