Army Pledges to Assist Lagos Task Force

Leadership of the Nigerian Army, 9th Brigade has restated commitment to strengthening inter-agency synergy with other agencies in Lagos State.

Brigade Commander of the 9th Battalion of the Army, Brigadier General Olawale Matthew Oyekola, yesterday said his regiment will not hesitate to lend a hand of support to the Lagos Task Force in any capacity if the need arises.

He added that the military will sustain the collaboration that is existing between his regiment and other sister agencies to further enhance security efforts across the state.

Brigadier General Oyekola gave the commitment during his courtesy visit to the Chairman of Lagos Task Force, CSP Adetayo Akerele.

According to a statement by Director, Press & Public Affairs, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, Lagos State Task Force, discussions during the visit by the Army boss centred around strengthening the existing inter-agency synergy and fostering a healthy partnership between the Nigerian Army and the Lagos State Taskforce.

He said conversation focused on the shared commitment to ensuring the safety and security of lives and property by both Agencies across Lagos State.

“The courtesy visit marks a continued commitment to operational cooperation and mutual support between the Nigerian Army and the Lagos State Taskforce,” the statement said.

The Army boss commended CSP Akerele for the impressive strides made in recent months, particularly in sanitising Lagos roads and ensuring a secure environment for all Lagosians.

Brigadier Oyekola, who was warmly received by Akerele alongside other senior officials of the agency, noted that the Nigerian Army stands ready to support the Lagos State Task Force in any capacity, should the need arise, and pledged continued collaboration to further enhance security efforts across the state.

In his response, CSP Akerele expressed appreciation for the Nigerian Army’s unwavering support and reaffirmed the Task Force’s dedication to safeguarding the environment in Lagos State as enshrined in the THEMES PLUS Agenda of the State Government.

He also promised to do all within his capacity to strengthen the partnership with all relevant agencies across board. Both leaders emphasised the importance of maintaining close ties between the military and law enforcement agencies to ensure a safer city for all.