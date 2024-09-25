AfCFTA: TOFA, MoMo PSB, AliExpress Partner to Promote Intra-African Trade

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Traders of Africa (TOFA), last weekend unveiled its partnership with MoMo PSB, a subsidiary of MTN, and AliExpress, a multi category online platform that would foster intra-African and global trade in line snd further the objectives of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA).

The partnership would facilitate seamless, trustworthy online trade processes between sellers and buyers in Africa and across the world.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TOFA, Mrs. Uju Uzo-Ojinnaka, said: “We have finally unveiled our partnership with AliExpress and MTN’s MoMo. This partnership makes it possible for people to buy on Traders of Africa (TOFA) not only just African products but also AliExpress products, which has almost 200 million products in its platform.

“You can place your order on this platform and pay in your country’s local currency through MoMo. As soon as the payment is made, we are also partnering with Speedaf to handle the logistics and make sure that your orders are delivered at your specified address. It is exciting and we call it shopping without borders.”

The Front-end Developer, TOFA, Mr. Victor Ejiogu, said that the platform was not just an e-commerce website but a full marketplace that deals directly with companies, buyers and sellers across the continent and the world.

Ejiogu said that the platform would solve the problem of lack of trust in transactions between buyers and sellers and the difficulties people experienced in paying for items on AliExpress.

He said: “In some online transactions, people have had bad experiences trying to buy items and after payments, they get blocked and they are unable to get such items.

The Executive Director of MoMo PSB, Mr. Usoro Usoro, said that MoMo’s involvement was in line with its mandate to drive not just financial inclusion but digital inclusion and connectivity in Nigeria and Africa.

Usoro said that MoMo is helping businesses onboard on the platform to make payments in a simple and seamless manner.

The Director African Operations, AliExpress, Mr. Geoffrey Jiang, said that Africa possessed immense potential and opportunities in trade.

He said the platform would further drive business to business, business to country and international trade running into millions.

Also, Mr. Emeka Nwagwu, Deputy Managing Director, SpeedAF, promised seamless logistics delivery for every good bought online from China on the TOFA online marketplace.