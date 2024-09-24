UNILORIN Dominates Mobile Classroom App Virtual Test

The management of Mobile Classroom application has announced the winners of its nationwide virtual test for tertiary institutions students. The University of Ilorin dominated the list of 50 rated participants with 12 candidates.

In virtual examinations held between 30th and 31st of August 2024, the Ilorin, Kwara state-domiciled federal government-founded tertiary institution dominated the list of 17 finalists selected in the Mass Communication virtual test after studying on the mobile classroom app and also producing the three best candidates.

Lagos State University (LASU) came second in the number of finalists under the Business Administration test, with 11 candidates out of a total of 16 students from various universities, including Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University.

The impressive turnout in the contest was described as underscoring the commitment of participants to the Chief Executive Officer of Save-A-Lot Media Limited, the originator of the Mobile Classroom educational App, Mr Akeem Salami, while speaking during a virtual winners’ party, said: Examinations were held as scheduled on 30th and 31st of August, 2024, which resulted in 50 finalists in four disciplines of Business Administration, Political Science, Social Sciences, and Mass Communication.

Salami stated that a total of N4 million was shared among 50 finalists who also attended the unveiling ceremony virtually through the Zoom platform.

Salami emphasised the app’s mission, saying: “Our goal goes beyond providing access to study materials from renowned lecturers in Nigeria and globally. Mobile Classroom app serves as a distribution platform for classroom lectures and other academic works, bridging the gap between educators and students.”

Salami’s vision for the app is to create a comprehensive learning ecosystem, making quality educational resources readily available to students nationwide and as well, serves as a distribution platform/channel for intellectual wares in terms of lecture videos, audio and texts.

Salami, a serial entrepreneur, explained that the Mobile Classroom app has proven to be an invaluable resource for students, offering, access to lecture materials from experienced lecturers; interactive learning platforms, as well as networking opportunities with peers and educators.

He then enjoined students across institutions of higher learning to take advantage of the innovation as a way towards excellent performance in their studies.

Salami equally encouraged lecturers to upload their intellectual works on the platform to take advantage of the mobile learning application he likened to “Spotify or Audiomack” of the entertainment industry.

“With Mobile Classrooms, lecturers and tutors will not only preserve lectures, they also earn royalties as students come on the platform to make use of them.

Aimed to promote academic excellence and encourage students to leverage technology for improved learning outcomes, the contest drew participants from across Nigeria including: Uthman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto; University of Ilorin; Federal University, Otuoke; University of Lagos; Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Ogun State; Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University; Enugu State University of Technology; University of Jos; Yaba College of Technology and University of Africa, among others.