Ohanaeze Youths Set Up Committees for Iwuanyanwu’s Burial

David-ChyddyEleke in Awka

The Youth Wing of OhanaezeNdigbo has set up a committee for the burial of the late President-General of OhanaezeNdigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

The acting National Youth Leader of OhanaezeNdigbo Youth Wing, Mr.ChukwumaOkpalaezeukwu, stated this during a press conference in Awka to speak about a five-day tour of projects by the Anambra State Governor, Prof ChukwumaSoludo.

Iwuanyanwu, a famous statesman, politician and businessman, died in July 2024. His burial has been slated for November 1. Okpalaezeukwu said the youth wing of the group would participate actively in the burial.

He said: “We announce the constitution of OhanaezeNdigbo Youths Wing Burial Commi-ttee for our departed leader, Chief Emmanuel ChukwuemekaIwuanyanwu, theAhaejiagamba of Igbo land.

“The committee comprises all Commissioners for Youth across all Igbo speaking states, all prominent Igbo youths, and all youth leaders of the seven Igbo speaking states.

“May we also reiterate our readiness to work in harmony with both the National Planning Committee by South East Governors Forum (SEGOF) and LOC as already constituted for the burial of our departed legend.”

Meanwhile, the group endorsed Governor Soludo for a second term, saying that after a five-day tour of his projects in the state, they were convinced that he has good intentions for the state.

He said: “For five days, we have been touring the projects of Anambra State Governor, Prof ChukwumaSoludo, and I must say that we are very satisfied with what we saw.

“We visited the new Government House and governor’s lodge, the Ekwulobiaflyover bridge, the Amansea-Ebenebe-Ugbene-Ugbenu-Awba road, the solution fun city and several others.

“We are appealing to Anambra State people to please work closely with Soludo to achieve his vision for the state.”