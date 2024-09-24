Niger Signs Agreement with Three  Companies on Sugar Cultivation, Production

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Niger State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with threecompanies for sugarcane cultivation and sugar production in the state.

In a statement issued, signed and made available to THISDAY yesterday in Osogboby Sammy Adigun, he noted that the agreement was signed at the Government House in Minna, involving UtthamSucrotech International, Rite Foods Limited, Legacy Sugar Company Limited and Niger Foods.

The MoU, which is a three-year project, will see to the establishment of six sugar mills in Niger State with four to be located between Shiroro and Minna on a 148,000 hectares of land.

According to the agreement, UtthamSucrotech Company will provide 110,000 out growers and other by-products of sugarcane such as refined ethanol, power, and cattle feeds among others, which would also be produced.

Niger State Governor, Mohammed UmaruBago, who described the agreement as unprecedented, said the initiative would immensely benefit the people as it will turn around their livelihoods.

The governor, while reiterating the state government’s commitment to making agriculture the mainstay of the economy, disclosed that a billion dollar sovereign guarantee fund would soon be given to the state, and he intends to channel it to the sugar project.

The Chairman, UtthamSucrotech Company, RajanAdlakha, said Niger State has a vast land that should not be left fallow, stating that the project would empower local farmers for self-sufficiency.

He said the company intends to bring in the best technology for the sugar plants, stressing that Niger State has the capacity to produce the required litres of ethanol in the country.

Also, the Chairman, Niger Foods, Sammy Adigun, who stated that Nigeria produces only 3 percent of the sugar it consumes, said Niger State would change the narrative with the agreement signed.

He disclosed that the excess water released from Shiroro dam would be harvested for the sugar mills.

Adigun said there would be an off-take of 145 million litres of ethanol from the sugar plant, and that every year, each benefitting farmer will make between N5 and 6 million revenue.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Rite Foods, Mr. SeleemAdegunwa, in his remarks, said the role of the company in the project is to ensure that there are consumers of the product at the end of production and that the Company will offer all the necessary support to ensure that the target is achieved as the company is also providing a similar support in Adamawa State.

AbubakarIsah, who spoke on behalf of Legacy Sugar Company, pledged their support, adding that the governor’s initiative will reduce pressure on the dollar, increase community growth and development.