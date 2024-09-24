NERC: Nigerians Tampering with Electricity Facilities Risk Three-year Jail Terms

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has said that Nigerian power users who tamper with electricity facilities are liable to a three-year jail term.

In a message on its X handle, the power sector regulator stressed that its position was based on the provisions of the new 2023 Electricity Act.

“As electricity customers, it is illegal to do certain things under the 2023 Electricity Act? One, it is illegal to carry out unauthorised connections or meter tampering. If you do this, you may get a jail term for up to three years or a fine of up to N500,000 plus 10,000 for each continuing day.

“Number two, fighting or attacking electricity workers is illegal. Offenders can get a penalty of up to N1 million or six months in prison or both. Number three, if you commit electricity crimes such as meter bypassing or damaging electrical materials, it can result in a three-year jail term, a fine of N300,000 plus repair costs or both.

“Number four, if you engage in unauthorised electricity business, it can result in a fine 10 times the license fees or up to five years in prison or both. Your compliance ensures a safe and reliable electricity supply,” the NERC message stated.

NERC Chairman, Sanusi Garba, who received the Lafarge team, welcomed the dignitaries, noting the commission’s willingness to provide support to Lafarge.

Also, NERC Vice Chairman, Dr Musiliu Oseni called for the constitution of a technical team of NERC and Lafarge to further discuss energy scale-up requests.