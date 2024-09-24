IPCR Identifies Weakness of LG Administration Major Factor for Insecurity in Nigeria

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The weakness of local government administration has been identified as the major factor responsible for the current state of insecurity in the country.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja yesterday to mark the 2024 International Day of Peace, the Director-General of the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), Dr. Joseph Ochogwu, said insecurity was birthed largely by dissatisfaction in governance especially at the grass-roots which first began with agitation and later violence and criminalities like banditry and kidnapping.

He said securing of the Supreme Court ruling giving financial autonomy to the local government is a welcome development and a great step towards development at the grass-roots level and arresting insecurity in the country.

He said that all that is needed is to allow the Supreme Court ruling to be executed and that there was no reason for the governors to be against it.

Ochogwu said: “With patience as we allow for proper administration at the grassroots, most of the agitations would be over and peace return back to the country.”

He called on state governors to up their games and allow local governments to be properly run.

Ochogwusaid: “We have to get the running of our frontline right, for it is where many of our people are residents and they must be impacted to feel the presence of government.

“It is by so doing that violence agitation could be arrested and peace and security brought back to Nigeria.”

He said: “The International Day of Peace declared by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 1982 is a day set aside to promote the ideals of peace within and among nations and peoples, as well as campaign against prevailing violence globally. The 2024 edition of the Peace Day Commemoration focuses on how a culture of peace, unity, dialogue, and reconciliation can be entrenched in communities across the world. This explains the rationale for the theme: ‘Cultivating a Culture of Peace’.”

Ochogwu added that: “As you are all aware, the world is faced with numerous challenges, including economic downturn, inequity, natural disasters, weak institutions, poor governance, marginalization and violent conflicts. These issues have adversely affected nations globally, including Nigeria. Nigeria has over time experienced a huge loss of lives and humanitarian crises resulting from diverse forms of violent conflicts recorded across communities. Hence, the need to build a culture of peace and resilience in our communities.

“Therefore, IPCR and its partners have mapped out a series of activities to mark this year’s International Day of Peace, including: Media Chat: Engaging in discussions with thought leaders on the significance of peace in national and international contexts.

Art Exhibition: Showcasing peace-themed artworks to promote peace through creative expression.

Sports Events: Peace-building through sports tounite people of different backgrounds in a spirit of camaraderie.

Cultural Displays: Featuring traditional performances from diverse ethnic groups to celebrate Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and emphasize unity in diversity.

Peace Walk: A symbolic march through designated areas to advocate for peace and raise public awareness on the need for peaceful coexistence.

Peace Lecture: A keynote lecture by prominent individuals on strategies for fostering peace and non-violence.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for his firm resolve to improve the quality of life of Nigerians and promote peace and security for national progress, particularly through the instrumentality of ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’.

Ochogwu, however, said: “Everyone is a stakeholder in the quest for ‘peace’. We must all rally round the government and other partners of peace towards entrenching the culture of peace across board.”