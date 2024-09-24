Hardship: Akpabio Seeks Nigerians’ Understanding, Patience

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Senate President Godswill Akpabio Tuesday sought the understanding of Nigerians over the current economic challenges occasioned by rising cost of living and an unpredictable market.

He stated this in his speech while welcoming lawmakers from their seven-week vacation.

He said the struggles of Nigerians were not lost in the National Assembly.

He added that it was the sacred duty of lawmakers “as your earnest representatives, to respond with urgency and compassion.”

Akpabio said, “The recent break was an opportunity for us to connect with the heartbeat of your constituents, instilling in them the belief that brighter days lie ahead.

“In the past three months, we have witnessed a myriad of significant developments – both trials and triumphs – that demand our immediate attention and resolute action.

“In the face of rising economic pressures, our fellow citizens have been grappling with the harsh realities of inflation, soaring living costs, and an unpredictable market.

“These challenges have tested the very fabric of our society, and I stand here today to express our deepest empathy for every Nigerian who bears the burden of these trying times.

“Your struggles are not lost on us; it is our sacred duty, as your earnest representatives, to respond with urgency and compassion.”

Akpabio however observed that amid the trials, the country has also witnessed commendable strides in various sectors, “thanks to the Executive Arm led by His Excellency President Bola Tinubu.

“Our agricultural initiatives are beginning to bear fruit, and the strides made in infrastructure development are paving the way for a brighter future.

“However, these hard-won gains must not overshadow the pressing issues that still loom large before us.

“We must prioritize the security of our nation, ensuring that every citizen can walk down any street in this country without fear.

“The recent surge in insecurity, particularly in various regions, is a clarion call for us to double our efforts in crafting laws and taking decisive actions to safeguard our communities.”

He commended senators for exhibiting a great sense of patriotism and a nationalistic spirit in their work in the chamber and urged them to continue to reflect upon the responsibilities they all bear.

He said, “We are, indeed, the voice of the people – entrusted with the sacred mandate to advocate for their rights and elevate their lives.

“The challenges we face are formidable, yet we must confront them with unwavering candor and relentless determination.

“We shall neither retreat nor surrender in our quest to uplift the fortunes of our fellow Nigerians. We must prove ourselves worthy of the trust they have placed in us.

“In this spirit of resolve, Iet us pledge that we shall work hand in hand with the Executive branch, ensuring that the fruits of democracy and good governance are not mere ideals, but tangible realities that every Nigerian can experience.

“We must be tireless in our pursuit of policies that promote economic stability, enhance security, and foster social justice.

“We must meet the rising tide of cynicism in our land with steadfast resolve, genuine engagement, renewed commitment, and a clear vision for change.

“Let us commit ourselves to transparency and accountability in our dealings, for it is through our integrity and openness that we shall uphold the trust of the people.

“We must engage with our constituents, listen intently to their grievances, and ensure that their voices resonate within these hallowed walls.”