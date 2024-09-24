Gombe  Presents 2023 Citizens Accountability Report

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, and the Office of the Accountant General in collaboration with the Association of NGOs (ANGO) have organised a presentation of the 2023 Citizens Accountability Report in the three senatorial zones of the state.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the programme held at Yamaltu-DebaLocal Government Area yesterday for the GombeCentral Zone, the representative of the state Ministry of Budget, KabiruLamido, who is an assistant director called for more inputs to the 2025 budget from the citizens and promised to consider citizens nominated budget.

He said the event was part of government’s efforts in promoting transparency and inclusivity in governance.

Also speaking, the Assistant Secretary of the Association of NGOs (ANGO), which anchored the programme, Yahaya Mohammed, lauded an NGO, State2State, for improving citizens’ engagement in budget process and the state government for cooperating and allowing the citizens to give their inputs.

One of the attendees Usman Umar, District Head of Kumo, commended the government, ANGO and other partners for bringing citizens closer to project implementation.

A women leader,MairoAdamu, praised the women’s inclusion, and urged the government to do more while the representative of People with Disabilities (PWDs) from Akko LGA, Malam Bashir, lauded the government’s efforts, and requested increased support.

In his submission, the District Head of Zambuk called for the government intervention in herder-farmer clashes.

According to him, the presentation demonstrates Gombe State government’s commitment to accountability and citizen engagement.

It was reported that similar presentations were held in the two other senatorial zones of the state.