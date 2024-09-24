  • Tuesday, 24th September, 2024

CBN Raises MPR to 27.25%

Breaking | 36 mins ago

James Emejo in Abuja

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Tuesday resolved to raise the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 27.25 per cent from 26.75 per cent to further contain inflation.

The apex bank also increased the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) of Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) by 500 basis points to 50 per cent from 45 per cent and that of Merchant Banks by 200 basis points to 16 per cent from 14 per cent.

The bank retained the Liquidity Ratio (LR) at 30 per cent.

Addressing journalists at the end of the two-day meeting of the MPC in Abuja, CBN Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, said the decision to raise further raise MPR was unanimous among members of the committee.

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.