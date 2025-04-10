Katsina, UNICEF Sign Three-year Work Plan to Boost Health, Education, Child Protection

•Gov announces N120bn investment in education

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have signed a three-year work plan (2025-2027) to boost health, education, nutrition and child protection in the state.

The three-year work plan, which is aimed at brightening the future of every child in Katsina State, will also enhance water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and social policy in the state.

Signing the work plan at the Katsina Government House Thursday, the Chief of UNICEF Field Office Kano, Mr. Rahama Farah, said it was a testament to UNICEF’s commitment to transform children’s lives in the state.

Represented by the Health Manager, UNICEF Field Office Kano, Dr. Sereke Deres, Farah said the work plan was not just a document, but a testament to “our shared vision for a brighter future for every child in Katsina State”.

He urged the state government to increase its budgetary allocations to the health, nutrition, education, WASH, child protection and social protection sectors for effective service delivery.

By prioritizing investments in the sectors, he said, the state government could build resilient systems that are less dependent on external funding and more responsive to the needs of its citizens.

He explained that investing in children’s future and wellbeing is not only a moral imperative but also a strategic decision that will yield long-term dividends for the state’s development.

Farah said: “The signing of this work plan therefore formalises yet again our partnership that holds immense promise for the children and families of Katsina State.

“The plan envisions ambitious targets and outcomes for which resources need to be mobilized and the Katsina State Government is expected to contribute its share as counterpart funding to achieve and sustain the planned results.

“The plan is a comprehensive framework that will guide our collective efforts in the critical areas of health, nutrition, education, child protection, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), and social policy.”

Farah, however, said polio virus remains a significant threat to children’s health in the state, adding that: “Eradicating polio must be our top priority in 2025.”

He admonished the government to engage local government chairmen, community and religious leaders by holding them accountable to ensure that every child is vaccinated in the state.

According to him, “The Katsina State government must take the lead at the ward, district and local government levels to address vaccine refusals.”

While promising to implement the agreements contained in the multi-year work plan, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda said the state government under his leadership has invested over N120 billion in the education sector.

He explained that his administration has also constructed 160 schools, 81 boreholes, 46 toilets and rehabilitated 500 classrooms across the state.

He added that the government has upgraded and renovated 158 primary healthcare centres with the provision of medical equipment, water supply and solar-powered light.