2.1m Children Currently Unvaccinated in Nigeria, Says WHO

•70 cases of Polio virus type 2 reported in 14 states

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





World Health Organization (WHO) said that Nigeria still has over 2.1 million zero-dose children who are yet to receive any form of vaccination.

It said that 70 cases of circulating Variant Polio Virus type 2 (cVPV2) have been reported in Nigeria.

In addition, the organisation said that the country still faces the issue of many pregnant women not delivering at the health facilities.

In his speech at the 2-day engagement meeting with religious leaders from Northern Nigeria in Abuja by the Sultan Foundation for Peace and Development with support from National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), on Monday, Dr. Walter Kazadi Mulombo, urged the federal government to ensure that its collaboration with the traditional institution continues to be nurtured and sustained.

His words: “Your continued advocacy is crucial in reducing immunity gaps, support in crashing the maternal and under-five mortality rate, decreasing disease occurrence, and improving overall well-being, in line with the Government’s renewed commitment through the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (HSRII).

Molumbo also urged the traditional and religious leaders to continue to promote increase on antenatal services uptake and health facility deliveries, as well as the ongoing zero-dose mapping and immunization recovery efforts through the planned Big Catch-Up Campaign.

He said: “The response to the circulating Variant Polio Virus type 2 (cVPV2) outbreak is progressing steadily with 70 cases reported as of 13 September 2024 in 14 states.

“The Acute Flaccid Paralysis (AFP) Surveillance system has remained sensitive (NP-AFP rate 11.8/100000U15 and Stool 98%) through the implementation of enhanced surveillance improvement plans.

“The quality of vaccination activities improved from 87% in March to 95% in April 2024. Amidst constraints of global vaccine supply, the program continues implementing innovative interventions including Identify Enumerate and Vaccinate (IEV), Targeted Local Response, and In-between Rounds activities to reach chronically missed and under-vaccinated populations”.

In his remarks, the Executive Director of NPHCDA, Dr. Muyi Aina lamented the avoidable deaths being suffered by the country as a result of poor vaccination.

He said: “Every day, Nigeria loses about 2,300 under five years old children and 145 women of child bearing age. Most of these deaths are occurring in northern Nigeria.

“Also, Nigeria is currently witnessing intense transmission of the circulating variant poliovirus type 2(cVPV2), with a total of 70 cVPV2 from 46 LGAs across 14 Northern states.

“This is an indication of continuous transmission of the virus due to low routine immunization, and refusal of vaccines during polio campaigns.

“This must change. We must ensure that every woman has access to antenatal care, that every pregnancy is delivered by trained and skilled midwives, and that every child completes their routine Immunization according to the National schedule and get vaccinated every time vaccination teams visit their homes.”

While addressing participants at the meeting, the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar urged Nigerians to unite and support efforts to tackle various diseases affecting the people.

The Sultan used the opportunity to dispel false notion about vaccination, saying that vaccines have been of immense health benefit to the people over the years.

“So many of us have been vaccinated one way or the other, and we are still on our feet strong. Some people are 90 and 95 and so on. 100. They didn’t die, they didn’t lose their sights, they didn’t leave their memory.

“So, what’s really is wrong with vaccine? So, let’s talk to ourselves. Why do we think vaccines are negative? We should see the aspects all as we should discuss all aspects,” he said.

He said that Sultan Foundation is not a personal venture but an avenue meant to mobilize Nigerians to support government’s efforts in addressing developmental challenges facing the country.