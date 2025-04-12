Abuja Guards Polo Club Concludes Thrilling Sallah Tournament, Eyes Now Set on Easter 

Abuja Guards Polo Club has successfully concluded its highly anticipated Sallah Tournament, held from April 3rd to 6th, delivering four days of exceptional polo, refined hospitality, and community celebration. Now, as excitement lingers in the air, the club is gearing up for its Easter Tournament from April 17th to 21st, promising yet another spectacular experience.

This year’s Sallah Tournament lived up to its prestigious reputation. Guests were treated to high-stakes sporting spectacle as teams like FK3, Moon, Samu, and NAPA clashed in thrilling encounters. FK3 emerged as a standout, sealing two emphatic victories, including the Red Star Express Cup, while Moon edged past Team EID in a dramatic Mangal Cement Cup final.

Beyond the scores and standings, the tournament provided an elegant backdrop for the Sallah holidays. The club’s grounds in Asokoro transformed into a hub of activity, blending the competitive spirit of polo with an unmatched social experience. Guests browsed through a curated marketplace, dined on gourmet offerings at the club’s restaurant, and mingled in a relaxed yet upscale atmosphere.

One of the most memorable moments was the KBC Cup for beginners, where GPC narrowly triumphed over Attom Foundation. It was a heartening reminder that while the tournament honours legacy and skill, it also welcomes growth and the future of the sport.

Speaking on the tournament’s success, Senator Haliru Jika, President of the Abuja Guards Polo Club, remarked: “Every year, we strive to make our tournaments more than just a sporting event. We aim to create moments that blend tradition, community, and experience. This Sallah, we achieved that—thanks to our teams, our sponsors, and everyone who joined us.”

With the Sallah celebration behind us, anticipation now turns to Easter. From April 17th to 21st, the Abuja Guards Polo Club will once again host guests for another weekend of exhilarating polo matches, gourmet dining, exclusive vendor showcases, and premium networking opportunities. As with the Sallah event, entry will be free, and all are invited to experience the elegance and excitement that defines polo at Guards Club.