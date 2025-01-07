WHO Yet to Declare HMPV Public Health Emergency as NCDC Says Virus Not in Nigeria

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has assured Nigerians that the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is not yet a public health threat in the country, countering speculations that the virus has spread locally.

The agency also confirmed that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has not declared HMPV a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), contrary to claims circulating in the media.

In a statement issued on Monday, the NCDC noted that although there has been a surge in HMPV cases in China, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, there is no cause for alarm in Nigeria.

“NCDC is committed to safeguarding the health of all Nigerians. In response to recent reports of increased HMPV activity globally, we are closely monitoring the situation in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare,” the statement said.

The NCDC highlighted that HMPV is a respiratory virus that can cause illnesses ranging from mild cold-like symptoms to severe respiratory infections, particularly in young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

However, data from the agency’s National Influenza Sentinel Surveillance (NISS) system—covering tertiary and secondary health facilities across the six geopolitical zones—indicates no unusual increase in respiratory infections in Nigeria.

Despite the current low risk, the NCDC has conducted a risk assessment in partnership with WHO, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (USCDC), and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). The evaluation classified the risk of HMPV for Nigeria as moderate, prompting the agency to initiate proactive measures.

Key actions include strengthening preparedness at international points of entry (PoEs) in collaboration with Port Health authorities.

The agency is also developing an HMPV-specific entry protocol, approved by the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, to guide response activities at PoEs. Furthermore, quarantine facilities are being identified and prepared for potential suspected or confirmed cases.

The NCDC assured that it will issue a public health advisory soon, providing Nigerians with detailed information on how to stay safe.

While there is no specific antiviral treatment or vaccine for HMPV, supportive care such as rest, hydration, and fever management remains the primary approach to recovery.

The NCDC also reiterated its commitment to keeping the public informed and prepared, urging Nigerians to disregard unfounded rumours and rely on verified updates from health authorities.