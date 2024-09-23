Sanwo-Olu: Technology Will Enhance Governance, Impact Economic Growth

Emma Okonji

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured Nigerians that the state will continue to invest in technology to deliver government services to the people, insisting that technology will address inefficiency in governance, advance development and impact economic growth.

Sanwo-Olu said this in Lagos at the weekend, while addressing industry stakeholders during the Nigeria eGovernment Summit 2024, organised by DigiServe Network Services Limited.

The governor who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, Science and Technology, Ibilola Kasumu, said Nigeria e-Government Summit 2024, reaffirmed government’s commitment to harnessing technology’s potential to drive inclusive growth, enhance service delivery and foster transparency.

“Technology offers us an unprecedented opportunity to address inefficiencies in governance through the adoption of e-government strategies, where technology is seamlessly integrated into government processes and service delivery, to revolutionise governance in ways that can profoundly impact economic growth. Incorporating technology into governance brings with it many advantages that we cannot afford to ignore. First, it enhances the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of government service delivery. In a world where time and resources are precious, leveraging technology enables faster and more reliable service provisions, reduces bureaucratic bottlenecks and eliminates redundant processes. It will help citizens to access government services from the comfort of their homes, and businesses, interact with government agencies more easily, leading to increased productivity and economic activity,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The Director General/CEO, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Abisoye Coker-Odusote, who presented one of the keynote addresses at the summit, laid more emphasis on the theme: ‘Transforming Governance with Technology for Improved Economy’.

Coker-Odusote who was represented by the Head, Enterprise Services and Network Infrastructure at NIMC, Elias Okafor, said government must leverage technology to create systems that are efficient and transparent, in order to achieve better service delivery to the citizens and foster economic growth.

“Identity management is therefore key in unlocking the potential of digital services, ensuring security, trust and inclusivity in the ecosystem. NIMC will continue to provide the robust, secure and inclusive digital identity infrastructure that supports effective governance and empowerment of Nigerian economy,” Coker-Odusote said.

The Director-General/CEO, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, who was represented by the Director, eGovernment Development And Regulations at NITDA, Dimie Shively Wariowei, stressed on the benefits of technology in driving e-government services.