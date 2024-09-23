RxAll Joins CGI Greenhouse 2024 Cohort, to Transform African Healthcare

RxAll, Inc., the digital operating system for African pharmacies, is proud to announce its selection for the prestigious CGI Greenhouse 2024 cohort. This global recognition underscores RxAll’s commitment to enhancing healthcare delivery across Africa by empowering pharmacies to unlock the value of their transaction data.

With over one billion Africans relying on neighborhood pharmacies for essential healthcare services, many of these vital outlets face significant challenges. They struggle to effectively utilise their transaction data, leading to issues such as the prevalence of low-quality and expired medicines, frequent stockouts, and unnecessarily high prices. RxAll is dedicated to addressing these problems by providing innovative digital solutions that help pharmacies better serve their communities.

Commenting, the Chief Executive Officer of RxALL, Adeboye Alonge said: “We are thrilled to be part of the CGI Greenhouse 2024 cohort, which provides us with a unique platform to further our mission of improving healthcare delivery across Africa. “These new initiatives are a testament to our commitment to empowering African pharmacies with the tools and technology they need to provide better healthcare outcomes for their patients.”

Currently, RxAll partners with over 5,000 pharmacies across Africa, reaching approximately 3 million patients each month. Through its cutting-edge platform, RxAll is transforming the way these pharmacies operate, enabling them to improve medication quality, reduce stockouts, and offer more competitive pricing.

The company said as part of its participation in the CGI Greenhouse 2024 cohort, it is excited to announce its Commitment to Action, which includes several key initiatives aimed at revolutionising healthcare in Africa.

According to the company, the initiatives are: Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Disease Mapping, which is the leveraging of AI to enhance disease detection and response across the continent, enabling faster and more accurate healthcare interventions;Documentary on Fake Drugs, that is raising awareness about the dangers of counterfeit medicines, a critical issue that threatens the health and safety of millions of Africans.

Private Label Antibiotics, which will focus on Introduction of high-quality antibiotics in partnership with credible local African pharmaceutical manufacturers. This initiative aims to reassure patients of their medication’s safety, particularly in this crucial therapeutic category.

The announcement marks a significant milestone for RxAll as it continues to lead the digital transformation of the African healthcare sector. The company’s innovative approach has already garnered attention and support from key stakeholders across the industry, and these new projects are expected to further solidify its impact.

RxAll, Inc. is a pioneering digital platform designed to enhance the operations of pharmacies across Africa. By harnessing the power of data and technology, RxAll helps pharmacies improve medication quality, reduce stockouts, and offer more affordable healthcare services to millions of patients. The company is at the forefront of driving digital innovation in the African healthcare sector.