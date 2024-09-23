Mutfwang Engages UN on Sustainable Devt to Improve Rural Dwellers’ Lives in Plateau

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Governor Caleb Mutfwang has restated his administration’s unwavering commitment to sustainable development, with a focus on improving the lives of rural dwellers who constitute the majority of the state’s population.

Mutfwang made this declaration during a high-level bilateral meeting with the United Nations Deputy Secretary General, Amina Mohammed, as the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly gets underway in New York.



This was disclosed in a press statement signed by the governor’s Director of Press, Gyang Bere.

He said that as part of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum and Presidential delegation to the event, Mutfwang’s engagement with the Deputy Secretary General was geared toward strengthening Plateau State’s partnership with the United Nations.

The objective, he noted, was to capitalize on the state’s unique climatic advantages to attract global investors to the peaceful city of Jos, and foster economic growth.



The governor affirmed that his state is undergoing a strategic repositioning under his leadership, with an emphasis on sustainable development, adding that his administration is implementing impactful projects designed to directly improve the lives of the people.

He also highlighted his efforts to build a legacy of trust, unity, and hope, particularly for the state’s most vulnerable populations, stressing that inclusive governance is key to achieving sustainable progress and urged citizens to actively participate in decision-making processes to ensure effective delivery of democracy’s dividends.



Underscoring his administration’s inclusive approach, the governor pointed out that people from various ethnic groups, including those from outside Plateau State, have been appointed to government positions to ensure better communication of government policies, effective representation, and a truly inclusive governance structure.

Mutfwang lauded the global impact of Amina Mohammed, commending her ongoing efforts to champion inclusive growth and sustainable development. He praised her for transforming countless lives through her work at the United Nations.

The governor further assured that his administration will continue to implement innovative, people-centered programs aimed at creating a lasting platform for youth empowerment to enable them achieve their dreams and build a secure future.

The UN Deputy Secretary General expressed appreciation to the Governor for the visit and reaffirmed her steadfast support for the government and people of Plateau State.