Kogi LG Poll: Work for Our Party’s Victory, Shun Violence,  Ododo Tasks APC Supporters

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Ahead of the Kogi State local government area election, the state Governor, Usman Ododo, has urged the members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to work for the victory of the party, and shun violence as the party commences local government electioneering across the state.

Just as he charged the people of the state not to be intimidated by anyone, but to go out boldly to campaign and cast their votes during the council election for the candidates of the APC.

Ododo gave this charge while speaking at the official flag-off of the APC local government electioneering at the Muhammadu Buhari Civic Centre in Lokoja at weekend.

The governor stated that his administration has laid the foundation for the victory of his party by touching the lives of the people positively

He commended President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for making security top priority of his administration which he said accounted for the peace being enjoyed in the state, as he assured them that the election would not only be peaceful but free, fair and transparent.

He appealed to the people to support the president in his drive to reposition the economy of the country, saying that the president meant well for the nation, assuring that the people will soon continue to see the dividends of his efforts, adding that the hardship being experience now will soon be a thing of the past.

Speaking further, he told APC members and supporters to go out on October 19 to cast their votes for APC, saying that the party meant well for the people and will continue deliver dividends of democracy to them.

He said: “The party cares about the welfare of the people of the state. I urged you therefore to work for the candidates that will utilize your resources to work for you and these are the candidates of our party the APC.

“The mandate given to me as the governor is to work for the benefits of the people and not about noise making. I and my team will continue to do that without making noise about it.

“We have been able to intervene in the provision of quality and adequate health for our people, improved infrastructure, investment in education, youth employment and women empowerment, which form the basis of the APC campaign.”

He noted that his appointment of more aides was borne out of his belief that the resources of the state must not be concentrated in one person that will not even reach out to the people in the name Special Advisers and Senior Special Assistants, but rather to integrate others so that more people could be reached.

He, however, urged the people of the state not to be intimidated by anyone, but to go out boldly to cast their votes for the candidates of the APC.

Ododo thanked the people of the state for their support which he said was largely responsible for the successes recorded by his administration, saying that he will not disappoint them.

The chairman of APC in the state in his welcome address advised members of the party and supporters to engage in door-to-door campaign to garner more support for the candidates of the party.