Keyamo Invites Union Leaders over 50% Agencies’ IGR Deductions

Chinedu Eze

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has invited union leaders for a meeting in Abuja on the deductions of 50 per cent Internally Generated Revenues (IGRs) of aviation agencies into the Treasury Single Account (TSA) by the Federal Government.

The Minister in a letter dated September 20, 2024 with the reference number: PS/FMA/PC/S.017/265, signed by Dr. Emmanuel Meribole, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry and made available to THISDAY, indicated that the meeting is slated for today, September 23, 2024 in his conference room in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The letter tagged: “Save Aviation from Collapse: Notice of Nationwide Protest,” was sent to the concerned unions; National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) and Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN).

Keyamo also advised the union leaders to attend the scheduled meeting with their Generals-Secretary in a bid to have a fruitful engagement.

The letter read in part: “I write to express the appreciation of the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo for heeding to his appeal to reconsider the planned protest scheduled for September 18, 2024 and to use this opportunity to invite you to a meeting with the Honourable Minister. To ensure very fruitful engagement, the Presidents/Chairmen of the unions are implored to come with their General Secretaries only.”

Keyamo had earlier scheduled a meeting with the unions on September 17, 2024 to address the vexed issue, but was postponed due to the official assignment of the minister.

The statement personally signed by Keyamo, had said that the meeting would provide a platform to openly discuss the issues at hand and allow President Bola Tinubu sufficient time to intervene and address the unions’ concerns comprehensively.