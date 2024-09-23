IPAC Describes Enugu Council Polls as Credible, Peaceful

The Interparty Advisory Council (IPAC) has commended the conduct of the Enugu State local council polls held on September 21, describing it as free, fair, credible and peaceful.

In a preliminary statement released by IPAC State Chairman, Mr Obioma Nnamani and State Secretary, Dr Afam Ani in Enugu yesterday , the council commended the lack of political interference during the polls.

The statement urged both winners and losers to collaborate for the advancement of Enugu State. The council added that “in line with our mission to promote peaceful, free, fair, and transparent elections in accordance with the law, IPAC deployed observers across the 17 council areas to monitor the conduct of the Sept. 21, 2024 local government election in Enugu State.

“IPAC’s preliminary report indicates no incidents of electoral violence and the exercise was remarkably peaceful.

“This is a significant achievement for our electoral process, and we commend the leaders, stakeholders and security agencies for their efforts.

“Crucially, there was substantial adherence to legal provisions by the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) during the elections.

“However, IPAC observed delays in the arrival of election materials in certain areas, attributed in part to heavy rain in the early morning hours.

“Additionally, some isolated infractions have been reported by our observers, which we are currently investigating.

“Nonetheless, the overall exercise was overwhelmingly transparent, free, fair, and credible.”

The council urged civil society and political parties to enhance political education and awareness to ensure that elected leaders, including those from Saturday’s council elections, deliver on the promises of democracy and are held accountable.