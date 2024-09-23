A’Ibom Maps Out Plans to Celebrate World Tourism Day

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Government is to boost tourism attraction in the state by hosting its first ever boat regatta and fishing festival to celebrate the world tourism day.

The celebration is planned in line with the theme of the 2024 WTD celebration, tagged: “Tourism and Peace”, designed to see tourism as sustainable transformation driver to communities, creating jobs, fostering inclusion and strengthening local economies.

Speaking with Journalists in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, the state Commissioner, Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Mr. Charles Udoh, noted the peaceful nature of the communities hosting Ibom Icon Hotel and other facilities, including the Nwaniba beaches, and pledged state government preparedness to reciprocate such gestures.



Udoh said the inaugural “Ibom Boat Regatta and Fishing Festival”, slated for September 27, 2024, at Marina Beach, will showcase the state’s rich maritime heritage and serve as a platform to promote tourism, culture, and peace.

The Commissioner listed highlights of the event to include unveiling of a fully restored slave boat, symbolizing a painful yet significant chapter in the history of the region as one of the major slave routes during the transatlantic slave trade.

The boat’s restoration, funded by the Ibom National Association of Akwa Ibom USA Incorporated, according to the Commissioner, underscores efforts to preserve the state’s heritage.



In addition, a newly established Slave Memorial Park, initiated by a local philanthropist, will also be officially commissioned during the festival.

Udoh, said those projects were part of the state’s broader vision to leverage Akwa Ibom’s historical and cultural assets.

“Governor Umo Eno’s administration is committed to turning our rich heritage into a major economic driver. This year’s World Tourism Day focuses on peace, and through events like the regatta, we are fostering unity within the Marina community and beyond.”



The state government, he said has made significant strides in preparing for the event, with robust security measures in place.

“We have partnered with the Nigerian Navy to acquire 14 gunboats to ensure safety in our waterways. In addition, we are introducing a fully air-conditioned luxury ferry service, expected to arrive soon, to boost marine transport and attract tourism to the area,” the Commissioner stressed.

The festival, which also involves cultural displays, tug-of-war contests, and fishing competitions, will help stimulate local economies in coastal communities and attract both tourists and investors to the region.



He said efforts to make Akwa Ibom a tourism hub include steps to harness its unique historical sites, such as the amalgamation site and locations tied to the 1929 Women’s War, Mary Sllessor House, all mapped out for preservation and restoration.

In line with the vision to transform the sector, Udoh explained that the state is also transforming an erosion-ravaged area into a world-class tourist center.

He said, the state is currently developing the area with a nine-hole golf course, an artificial lake with a restaurant at its center, luxury chalets, a football field, basketball courts, floodlights for night sports, and a children’s park.

Those amenities, he said were designed to offer an all-inclusive experience for visitors, combining leisure, sports, and relaxation.

Udoh hinted that the state government will, on the 2024 World’s Tourism Day unveil the official tourism website of the state “discoverakwaibom.com“, to carry out trend analysis of people and businesses for data gathering and future planning.

He tasked accredited tour operators, hotels and their grading to protect visitors and tourists from falling prey to scammers.