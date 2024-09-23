ABSIEC Sets November 2 for Abia LG Poll, Gives Parties Four  Days for Primaries

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The Abia State Independent Electoral Commission(ABSIEC) at the weekend announced that the local government election would hold on November 2, 2024.

But the election time table, which the state electoral body unveiled at a meeting with political parties, showed that the parties have just four days to commence their primaries beginning from Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

Chairman of ABSIEC, Professor George Chima, announced both the poll date and the time table at the Commission’s headquarters, Umuahia, during a stakeholders’ meeting with representatives of 18 political parties.

He apologised to the parties for the short notice for the poll, explaining that the abrupt preparation became expedient to enable Abia beat the three months deadline set by the federal government for states to conduct council poll or forfeit council allocations.

Prof Chima told party representatives, comprising chairmen and secretaries, at the stakeholders’ meeting that party primaries were expected to end on October 4, despite the short notice.

He assured the political parties that ABSIEC would maintain absolute neutrality in the discharge of its duty in line with its mandate.

“We have been set up to give free, fair and unpolluted election that will be accepted by Abians,” he said, adding that the state electoral body places high premium on integrity of the poll.

According to him, ABSIEC would never engage in any act that would raise doubts on the credibility of the forthcoming Abia council poll.

The electoral umpire chief, therefore, solicited the cooperation of the political parties, saying that they should endeavour to comply with the time table as the commission would strictly enforce it to the letter.

He said that parties must give three days notice to ABSIEC before conducting their primaries to enable electoral body monitor the exercise and guarantee its integrity.

While responding to issues raised by the party leaders, the ABSIEC boss said that the INEC voters register would be used for the Abia LG poll. However, he ruled out the use of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation Scheme(BVAS) for the council poll.

The time table shows that parties are required to submit list of their candidates between October 5 and October 7, 2024.

It indicated that screening of candidates by ABSIEC would be done in three days from October 8 to 10, while hearing of appeals/complaints by Appeals screening committee would take two days, October 11 and 12.

The time table made provision for substitution of candidates by parties and slated the exercise for October 14 and 15 while final publication of lists of candidates will be done on October 16.

Political parties were given 13 days for electioneering campaigns which wouled last from October 18 to 31, barely 48 hours before the poll.

The Chairman of Abia State Inter-party Advisory Council(IPAC), Hon. Nelson Uluocha, who spoke on behalf of the party leaders, commended ABSIEC for “starting well” even with the short notice and assured the electoral body of support and cooperation.