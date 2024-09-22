  • Sunday, 22nd September, 2024

NPFL: Abdullahi’s Late Winner Keeps Rivers Utd Flying

Sport | 2 hours ago

Former Kebbi United striker, Kabir Abdullahi, followed up on his brace against Heartland FC last week to give Rivers United full points on the road at Lobi Stars last night.

Abdullahi’s late winner gave Rivers United their second straight win of the new NPFL season.

Rivers United are unbeaten on seven points after three rounds of matches.

In Saturday’s other game, visiting El Kanemi Warriors edged past Nasarawa United 4-3. Anas Yusuf notched a hat-trick for Nasarawa.

Today, the rest matches of the 2024/2025 NPFL Match-day 3 will be played across five cities in the country today.

The star match of the evening is the clash between hosts Kano Pillars and  Remo Stars.

Emmanuel Amuneke’s Heartland will be seeking redemption when they visit Katsina United for this potential cracker. Heartland are yet to win any game this term after regaining their topflight status by administrative procedure.

